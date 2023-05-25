USPA Readies Their Southampton Event Security Service Division Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

VIP Security in the Hamptons. Event Security Southampton, East Hampton, Westhampton & Sag Harbor

USPA Nationwide Security, a Southampton Event Security Company redeploys their event protection unit to Southampton.

We take security seriously, and we only work with the best of the best” — Daniel Manning, CEO

SOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the 2023 Hamptons summer season gets started, USPA Nationwide Security, a Southampton Event Security Company comprised of Army Rangers, Navy SEALs and Retired Law Enforcement Officers, redeploys their event protection unit to guard celebrity gatherings beginning tomorrow evening.

USPA Nationwide Security is making waves in the event security industry with their VIP event security services in Southampton, New York. What sets them apart from the rest is their use of elite military personnel and their commitment to giving back to the community.

USPA Nationwide Security's security team is made up of Army Rangers and Navy Seals who bring with them a wealth of experience in keeping people safe. Their expertise and training make them the perfect fit for high-profile events where security is of the utmost importance.

"We take security seriously, and we only work with the best of the best," said Dan Manning, CEO of USPA Nationwide Security. "Our clients can trust us to keep them safe and secure no matter the situation."

But USPA Nationwide Security doesn't just stop at providing excellent security services. The company also has a heart for philanthropy and giving back to the community. That's why they have partnered with Kingsman Philanthropic Corp., a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing missing women and children.

"We believe in doing our part to make the world a better place," said the spokesperson. "That's why we have committed to giving away 50% of our profits to Kingsman Philanthropic Corp. to help with their mission. We want to do our part in rescuing those who are in need."

Countersurveillance Service Southampton

USPA Nationwide Security provides technical surveillance countermeasures (TSCM) services to businesses and individuals to protect them from unauthorized surveillance. The company's TSCM team is comprised of highly trained professionals who use specialized equipment to detect and identify any potential surveillance threats, including hidden cameras, audio bugs, and GPS tracking devices. USPA Nationwide Security's TSCM services are designed to help clients maintain their privacy and protect sensitive information. The company's TSCM services include a comprehensive sweep of the client's premises, as well as a detailed report outlining any potential threats and recommendations for addressing them. USPA Nationwide Security's TSCM services are highly regarded in the industry, and the company is committed to providing clients with the highest level of protection.

USPA Nationwide Security's commitment to excellence in security services and their heart for philanthropy makes them a company worth supporting. They are setting the standard for event security services, and they are making a difference in the lives of those who need it most. With their elite security team and their dedication to giving back, USPA Nationwide Security is a company that stands out from the rest.

About USPA Nationwide Security

USPA Nationwide Security is a security firm operating in the United States that provides a range of security services to businesses and individuals. The company employs a team of trained and experienced security professionals who specialize in different areas of security, including armed and unarmed security, event security, executive protection, and more. USPA Nationwide Security also offers security consulting services to help clients identify and address potential security risks. The company is committed to providing reliable and effective security solutions to its clients, and it has a reputation for delivering high-quality services.

Event Security Southampton - VIP Protection by USPA Nationwide Security