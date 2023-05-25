Aviation Week Network’s Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Europe Will be Held in London on June 7-8
Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance, with a 20+ year history in Europe, is the leading conference solely focused on the engine leasing management industry.
— Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events, Aviation Week Network
The European aerospace engine leasing and trading community will gather in London for Aviation Week Network’s Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Europe (ELTF), June 7-8, at the Park Plaza Victoria. The event is part of Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines series with annual conferences and exhibitions in Europe and Asia-Pacific, as well as the Americas. The event is expected to draw 250+ registered attendees.
Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance, with a 20+ year history in Europe, is the leading conference solely focused on the engine leasing management industry, attracting more than 250 high level industry representatives from lessors, airlines, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, consultancies, and financiers.
The agenda will feature speakers from AAR, Aergo Capital, Alton Aviation, Bank of China, BeauTech, Engine Lease Finance, GE Aerospace, IBA Group, Magellan Aviation Group, MUFG Bank, Oxford Economics, Rolls-Royce, Play Airlines, Willis Lease Finance Corporation, and many more. A full agenda can be found here.
The Host Sponsor is elfc with SES Fly Certain serving as the Premium Sponsor and Aero Capital Solutions and Mitiga as Sponsors.
“For more than two decades, ELTF Europe brings together leaders in the engine leasing management industry, where attendees network, share knowledge and make deals in an intimate setting,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments, and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
