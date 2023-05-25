Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Rockmart, GA

Submit Release
Rockmart, GA (May 24, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Rockmart, Georgia. The Polk County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 24, 2023. One man was shot and is being treated. No officers were injured. 

Preliminary information indicates around 1:15 p.m., officers were sent to a domestic dispute.  The early investigation led officers to 1280 Pleasant Hill Road, Rockmart, GA.  The officers met with Flint Dawson Warren, age 63, of Rockmart, GA. Witnesses report that during the interaction, Warren reached for a gun that was on his waist.  An officer fired his gun, shooting Warren.  Warren was taken to the hospital in critical condition.  No officers were injured during the incident. 

The GBI will complete an independent investigation and once complete, the case will be given to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for review. 

