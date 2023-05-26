xCures showcases the Power of its Real-time Clinical data platform at ASCO Annual Meeting 2023
Real-world patient data gives valuable insights, such as collecting data on rare cancers and showing real-world side effects of treatment combinations.
Access to real-time, longitudinal, uninterrupted clinical data offers an unparalleled capacity to extract insights from patient medical records.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- xCures, a healthcare technology company, is pleased to announce its participation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2023, to be held from June 02 - 06, 2023, at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL USA.
— Tim Stuhlmiller, Vice President Scientific and Medical Affairs, xCures
The two abstracts accepted, showcase the capabilities of xCures' real-time clinical data platform to support patient care. The abstracts illustrate the platform´s enhanced longitudinal nationwide data beyond existing traditional retrospective real-world data (RWD) and how its platform can prospectively track clinical outcomes for (rare) cancer patient populations and structure clinical data for decision support.
“Access to real-time, longitudinal, uninterrupted clinical data offers an unparalleled capacity to extract insights from patient medical records,” said Tim Stuhlmiller, Vice President of Scientific and Medical Affairs at xCures, “these abstracts showcase our ability to utilize real-world data to improve patient care today, rather than 2-5 years from now.”
The xCures data platform, powered by a connection to the health information exchange and structured FHIR and CCDA data direct from institutional EMRs, has enabled a nationwide analysis of glioblastoma therapeutic combinations.
Under the guidance of Dr. Michael Castro of the Beverly Hills Cancer Center, a potentially practice-changing detrimental effect of proton pump inhibitors in glioblastoma was unveiled. This data is critical since up to 60% of brain cancer patients are prescribed these drugs, which could easily be exchanged for drugs with a different mechanism of action.
In a second abstract, xCures supports Dr. Paul Kent and the FibroFighters advocacy group to implement a multidisciplinary, international tumor board for fibrolamellar carcinoma, a rare adolescent and young adult cancer.
This tumor board is one of the world´s few international virtual tumor boards and the first ever for fibrolamellar carcinoma, offering patients a free consultation from leading experts. The xCures outcomes database provides actionable clinical data to guide decision-making in the tumor board. In addition, the platform collects outcomes prospectively to close the learning loop and improve future recommendations of the board.
Attendees of the ASCO Annual Meeting are encouraged to find Tim Stuhlmiller, Mark Shapiro, and Max Goldstein from xCures, who can provide in-depth insights, discuss potential collaborations, and showcase case studies from the platform´s implementation.
The abstracts presented:
Use of proton pump inhibitors (PPI) in glioblastoma (GBM) and relationship to overall survival in a national real-world evidence (RWE) database.
Authors: Michael Castro, Jameson Quinn, Asher Wasserman, Mark Shapiro, Timothy Stuhlmiller, Santosh Kesari
https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/223217
and,
Clinical utility of an international multidisciplinary virtual tumor board for fibrolamellar carcinoma.
Authors: Paul Kent, Jordan Tasse, Erik Schadde, Tomoaki Kato, Abhinav Humar, Oliver Fisher, Matthew Dixon, Darrell Yamashiro, Albert Cornelius, Nelson Royall, Thomas Kim, Julie Friedland, Timothy Stuhlmiller, Alaa Awawda, Alanis Sabates, Mark Shapiro, Jessica Ellison, Tom Stockwell
https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/224077
About xCures
xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that automatically retrieves medical records from all sites of care. The (unstructured) data is aggregated and organized into a powerful, always up-to-date care summary that helps cancer patients get the right therapy at the right time.
The platform´s portals, xINFORM for patients and xDECIDE for providers, provide scientific and medical rationales for all treatment options. The research portal, xUTILITY, generates Real-time, Regulatory-grade, Clinical data (RRC) for studies and decentralized trials.
For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit http://www.xcures.com.
