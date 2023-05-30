Funfull sees rapid growth as it expands to the Dover-Wilmington market with its family entertainment membership program
Funfull, a premier provider of an affordable membership program for family entertainment, is excited to announce its expansion into the Dover-Wilmington area.
Our expansion into the Dover-Wilmington market is a strategic move to provide local families with a diverse assortment of entertainment options.”SALISBURY, MARYLAND, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Funfull, a premier provider of affordable membership programs for family entertainment, is excited to announce its expansion into the Dover-Wilmington area. Known for its monthly membership that offers unlimited access to a variety of entertainment venues at discounted rates, Funfull is set to transform how families in Dover-Wilmington make cherished memories together.
— Vishal Patel
Having enjoyed rapid growth on the Delmarva Peninsula, Funfull is thrilled to bring its unique membership program to the Dover-Wilmington area. The program provides families with unlimited access to a wide range of family-friendly venues, including bowling alleys, trampoline parks, roller skating rinks, and much more. Members enjoy exclusive discounts and special offers to other fun partners, such as Chuck E. Cheese, Regal Cinema, and AMC theatres. Members get all of this with the convenience of a single monthly membership fee, making family entertainment more affordable and accessible.
Vishal Patel, CEO at Funfull, shared, "Our commitment at Funfull is to foster quality family time and cultivate delightful experiences for everyone. Our expansion into the Dover-Wilmington market is a strategic move to provide local families with a diverse assortment of entertainment options, all while ensuring affordability as they explore and enjoy together."
Families who join Funfull in the Dover-Wilmington market can expect an array of benefits, including:
- Access to a variety of family entertainment venues
- Significant discounts on admission fees, activities, and more
- Convenient monthly membership with no long-term commitment, or a discounted annual option
Funfull extends an open invitation to local businesses, entertainment venues, and community organizations in the Dover-Wilmington area to explore potential partnership opportunities. Joining the Funfull network enables businesses to attract a wider customer base, enhance their brand visibility, and contribute to the proliferation of family entertainment in the region. Interested parties may contact Cathy Stafford at cathy@funfull.com for further information.
About Funfull:
Funfull is a premier provider of affordable family entertainment memberships. Our mission is to promote quality family time by providing access to a network of family-friendly venues, ensuring families can enjoy memorable experiences together at discounted rates. Committed to supporting local businesses, creating value for members, and fostering community connections, Funfull is leading the way in the family entertainment industry.
Cathy Stafford
Funfull, Inc.
+1 888-386-3855
