$50,000 POWERBALL WINNER IN GALLATIN, $20,000 LOTTO AMERICA WINNER IN WINCHESTER

GALLATIN/WINCHESTER – Last night’s Powerball and Lotto America drawings created thousands of winners across the state, including a Powerball winner of $50,000 in Gallatin and a Lotto America winner of $20,000 in Winchester.

The Powerball player matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the big prize. The ticket was purchased at Sudden Service, 698 Nashville Pike in Gallatin.

The Lotto America winner matched five numbers to win $20,000. That lucky ticket was purchased at Gas N Go, 5887 Aedc Road in Winchester.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions.

