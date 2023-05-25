May 25, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Leads 23 State Coalition Against Biden Administration's Unlawful Immigration Policy

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Leads 23 State Coalition Against Biden Administration’s Unlawful Immigration Policy

RICHMOND, VA – Yesterday Attorney General Miyares led a coalition of 23 States in filing an amicus brief in Florida v. Mayorkas, supporting the State of Florida’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s unlawful immigration policy, creating a dangerous crisis at our southern border. Rather than detaining illegal immigrants as the law requires, the Biden Administration has released those cited at the border into the United States. This policy flagrantly violates federal immigration law and encourages immigrants to try and cross the border illegally, hoping to be released into the interior.

Since taking office, President Biden has seen an illegal immigration explosion of more than 5.5 million, larger than the population of 28 states. The Administration has released more than a million immigrants it encountered at the border into the interior. The Administration’s policy of “catch and release” rather than detaining them has not only encouraged more illegal immigration, but also dangerous criminal activity like fentanyl smuggling and human trafficking, both of which have exacted a terrible toll on this country.

“America is a decent and noble country that allows more legal immigration than any other nation on the planet. We welcome them with open arms – because they have gone through the process legally and they understand we are indeed the Last Best Hope on Earth. However, the Biden Administration’s failure in leadership at the border has led to an explosion of human trafficking, drug trafficking and exploitation of the most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Miyares. “The Biden’s Administration immigration policy started this crisis, and it has already been deemed illegal by a federal court. No rebranding attempt can change its impact on states and communities nationwide.”

Attorney General Miyares’ brief was joined by the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the brief HERE.

