HEYCO Werk USA to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that HEYCO Werk USA Inc., a subsidiary of the Germany-based HEYCO Group is a manufacturer of automotive parts, will invest $5.4 million to expand its operation in Greensville County. This location supplies precision plastic molded parts for the automotive industry as well as various industrial markets. HEYCO Werk USA is servicing automotive products for all BMW SUV models worldwide and will expand production to meet the growing needs of BMW plants in South Carolina, China, and South Africa. The project will create 21 new jobs.

“A diverse, steadily growing ecosystem of automotive manufacturers, innovators, and customers is thriving in the Commonwealth, and HEYCO Werk USA benefits from strategic access to our specialized supply chains and strong manufacturing base,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Virginia operation has expanded HEYCO’s production footprint to serve BMW plants worldwide, and we are thrilled the company will create more high-quality manufacturing jobs for the hardworking citizens of Greensville County.”

“Virginia’s central location provides access to major hubs of economic activity and is ideally positioned for the export and import of automotive products, providing a recipe for success for HEYCO Werk USA,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are committed to driving job growth in every region of the Commonwealth and look forward to supporting the company’s expansion and creation of 21 new jobs.”

“We are honored to continue our partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia and extend our engagement at our Greensville County location as we build on the success of the last few years. Our production plant in Greensville County plays an important strategic role within the HEYCO Group,” said CEO & President Daniel Dittmar. “With this latest investment we set an important milestone for the future of our manufacturing operation and prepare the plant with new technologies, ensuring both the long-term success of our company and our position as an attractive and viable employer in Greensville County.”

Belinda Astrop, Chair of the Greensville County Board, stated, “HEYCO Werk USA became an integral part of Greensville County when it located in the industrial park in 2019. The Board is proud to partner with HEYCO to continue its success in Greensville County and bring new investment and employment opportunities to our region.”

“I am very pleased HEYCO made this decision, and we look forward to the new jobs it is bringing,” said Delegate Otto Wachsmann. “The HEYCO Werk USA expansion in Greensville County is the type of expansion that our area needs. With quick access to Interstate 95, rail traffic, and available land, Greensville County offers many advantages for manufacturers. I also wish to recognize Governor Glenn Youngkin, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and officials of Greensville County for their work in making this expansion a reality.”

Founded in 1937 in Remscheid, Germany by Max and Ernst Heynen, the HEYCO Group is a leading supplier of products and engineering services in the area of metal and plastic processing technology. The company has eight sites worldwide with approximately 1,250 employees. HEYCO Werk USA Inc. established a facility in the U.S. in 2014 and has operated the Greensville County, Virginia plant since 2019.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Greensville County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $135,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Greensville County with the project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

