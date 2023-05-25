Healthy Workforce Institute Introduces the Graduate Nurse Anti-Bully Curriculum

Program Designed to support New Graduate Nurses

OLDSMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Healthy Workforce Institute®, (HWI) healthyworforceinstitute.com, announced it has launched a program designed to support new graduate nurses. HWI’s Graduate Nurse - Anti-Bullying Curriculum augments an organization’s existing new graduate residency program to equip and protect new graduate nurses from bullying and incivility in the work environment.

Research shows 32.8% of new graduate nurses leave in the first year of hire and culture impacts their decision. When new graduate nurses encounter bullying and incivility in the work environment and are unprepared to confront it, they leave.

The hiring pool for experienced nurses is dwindling fast causing healthcare organizations to hire more new graduate nurses. To help them hit the ground running, an aggressive orientation coupled with a robust residency program is essential in helping them transition into professional practice. The problem is, enrolling these graduate nurses into a residency program is not enough if we are not equipping and protecting them against workplace incivility and bullying; they will continue to leave.

Dr. Renee Thompson, a leading authority, and expert on improving workforce cultures by eradicating bullying & incivility in healthcare, and CEO & Founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute, states “Turnover rates for new graduate nurses are increasing. The number one reason is due to toxic workplaces. If you don’t teach your new graduate nurses how to protect and bully-proof themselves, they will leave.”

In 2018, Thompson was honored as one of LinkedIn’s top 10 voices in healthcare for her contributions to the healthcare community and in January 2022, she celebrated her 100th episode of Coffee & Conversations about Nurse Bullying on YouTube. Also in 2022, she was inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (Academy) for her work to address disruptive behaviors in healthcare.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, The Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company’s mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com.