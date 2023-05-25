Groundbreaking Documentary Film “Breaking The Oath” Premieres
New Film Spotlighting US Hospital Murders Exposed During COVID-19 Debuts to Sold-Out Theater Audience
The theater debut was followed by an online Q&A with the director and cast, including Grace’s father, Scott Schara, who has filed a landmark lawsuit against Ascension Health.”FREEDOM, WISCONSIN, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A sold-out crowd packed the theater at Get Reel Cinema in De Pere, WI to take part in the world premiere of “Breaking The Oath,” director Jeff Wagner’s new documentary film detailing Ascension Hospital’s October 2021 involvement in the death of 19-year-old Grace Schara. The theater debut was followed by an online Q&A with the director and cast, including Grace’s father, Scott Schara, who has filed a landmark lawsuit against Ascension Health, as well as the doctors and nurses personally linked to Grace’s horrific death.
— Andrew Lohse, Founder of OVERTON & ASSOCIATES
The world premiere of “Breaking The Oath” attracted a crowd of more than 130 theatergoers; the Q&A event was attended by more than 100 guests.
Produced by America 1st Productions, the groundbreaking film also features the voices of Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav—who draws disturbing parallels between murderous US driven 21st century COVID public health protocols and the 20th century mass murder campaigns committed by the Nazis and the Soviets—as well as the voices of Doctor Renata Moon and Erin Olszewski, RN, who call on all medical professionals of conscience to speak out on behalf of humanity at this critical moment.
Scott Schara v. Ascension Health et al. alleges that Grace’s death at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, WI was the direct result of medical staff administering a lethal combination of drugs well-known to hasten severe hypoxia and result in death. The suit also alleges that hospital personnel refused to perform life-saving measures, and that one of Grace’s doctors had fraudulently designated her as a “Do Not Resuscitate” (DNR) patient.
“Breaking The Oath” is free to watch on multiple platforms, including Rumble.
A downloadable version of the film with access to extended interviews is available for purchase at this link.
For more information about “Breaking The Oath,” Scott Schara v. Ascension Health et al., and Scott Schara’s media availability, please contact Andrew Lohse at andrew@overtonandassociates.com.
