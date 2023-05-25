Submit Release
Keep Calm & Go to the Spa: Puffin Drinkwear Expands Leisure Line with The Spa and The Resort

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Puffin Drinkwear, makers of personality-infused apparel for your drink to wear, is expanding their new travel and leisure line, "Time to Chill" with The Spa and The Resort.

Put some cucumbers on your eyes and grab The Spa for your next spa day. While waiting in your robe for a hot stone massage, you can sip on a refreshingly cold beverage nestled into this luxe matching drinkwear. We see relaxation and blissfully chill sips in your future. The Spa is available for $18.95 on puffindrinkwear.com.

The Resort is The Spa’s taller counterpart. Save yourself the trouble of getting up to put the bubbly back in the fridge or cooler by slipping it into its own terry cloth robe. The Resort is designed specifically for 750 ml bottles (aka the fun kind). Its multiple layers of cozy insulation mean colder pours of that buttery chardonnay, plus more time for lounging. The Resort is available for $24.95 at puffindrinkwear.com.

“We wanted to continue to excite consumers with a Puffin created for pampering and celebrating,” says Puffin Drinkwear Founder Tyrone Hazen. “We’re really leaning into this concept as we release these new leisure products.”

Make sure to pack The Spa and The Resort for bachelorette weekends, bridal showers, Father’s Day brunches, college graduations, and really all of life’s moments that require a canned cocktail or popping some bubbly- because it’s hard to feel tense when your bevvie is wearing a robe.

You can find Puffin Drinkwear on shelves at over 4,000 stores throughout the United States and Canada, including REI, Bass Pro Shop, L.L. Bean, Williams Sonoma, and Public Lands. Puffin Drinkwear is also available online at puffindrinkwear.com, on skimlinks, and on Amazon. For more information, please visit puffindrinkwear.com or follow along on Instagram @puffndrinkwear.

Brianna Rios
The Chatter Club
+1 303-519-0883
