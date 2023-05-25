Press conference with Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström and his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares Bueno

SWEDEN, May 25 - Tomorrow, Friday 26 May, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström will hold a joint press conference with Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation José Manuel Albares Bueno. At the press conference, the ministers will discuss matters such as Sweden’s application to join NATO and the foreign policy priorities of the Swedish and Spanish Presidencies of the Council of the European Union.

