Global Menstrual Cups Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028
The global menstrual cups market is estimated at US$ 730 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 9.8%WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global menstrual cups market is estimated at US$ 730 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 9.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2028.
Market Scope and Report Overview
According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global menstrual cups market has been analyzed based on market segments, including product type, material type, sales channel, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2019-2028.
Market intelligence for the global menstrual cups market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (‘000 units/tons/liters) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the sector. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations
The menstrual cups market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.
RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.
The global menstrual cups market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.
In the competition analysis section, the global menstrual cups market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/brands/ producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.
Macroeconomic Scenario and the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economic Sentiment
In the latest RationalStat analysis, geopolitical conflicts and inflation are the cited economic risks, while concerns about the volatility across energy sectors prevail in Europe and other parts of the world. Some of the potential risks to the economic growth in the leading regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and other developing regions, are inflation, volatile energy prices, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and COVID-19 pandemic.
The global economy experienced heavy headwinds, throughout 2019-2021, as some countries witnessed subdued growth, while other countries continued to grapple with economic slowdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has levied undue pressure across the majority of industries globally and has caused a major economic crisis in the US, India, Italy, the UK, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and many others. Besides, the exit of the UK from the European Union earlier in 2020 and the Russo-Ukraine war in 2022 exacerbated the ever-heightened global uncertainty.
In addition to this, the global economic growth slowed in 2022 to 3.3%, weaker than expected at the end of 2021, mainly weighed down by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the associated cost-of-living crisis in many countries. However, improvement in economic activities during the forecast period is expected. Growth is projected to remain at lower rates in 2023 and 2024, at 2.6% and 2.9% respectively.
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the market growth include Diva International Inc., Lunette Ltd., Ruby Cup, Me Luna GmbH, and The Keeper Inc among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global menstrual cups market based on product type, material type, sales channel, and region
• Global Menstrual Cups Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Product Type
o Reusable Menstrual Cups
o Disposable Menstrual Cups
• Global Menstrual Cups Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Material Type
o Rubber
o Silicone
o Thermoplastic Elastomer
• Global Menstrual Cups Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Sales Channel
o Direct Sales
o Specialty Stores
o Pharmacy/Drug Stores
o Departmental stores
o Online Retailers
• Global Menstrual Cups Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region
o North America Menstrual Cups Market
US
Canada
o Latin America Menstrual Cups Market
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
o Western Europe Menstrual Cups Market
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Benelux
Nordic
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe Menstrual Cups Market
Russia
Poland
Hungary
Other CIS Countries
Rest of Eastern Europe
o Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
ASEAN
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Malaysia
• Rest of ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa Menstrual Cups Market
GCC
• Saudi Arabia (KSA)
• United Arab Emirates (UAE)
• Rest of the GCC
South Africa
Nigeria
Turkey
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
• Leading Companies and Market Players
o Diva International Inc.
o Lunette Ltd.
o Ruby Cup
o Me Luna GmbH
o The Keeper Inc
Key Questions Answered in the Menstrual Cups Report:
• What will be the market value of the global menstrual cups market by 2028?
• What is the market size of the global menstrual cups market?
• What are the market drivers of the global menstrual cups market?
• What are the key trends in the global menstrual cups market?
• Which is the leading region in the global menstrual cups market?
• What are the major companies operating in the global menstrual cups market?
• What are the market shares by key segments in the global menstrual cups market?
