Grammy Award-Winning Producer Shep Crawford seeks to restore connection in churches, communities on Memorial Day Weekend

Grammy Award-Winning Producer & Pastor of ECM, Shep Crawford, Embarks on The Apology Tour: Restoring the Connection between Churches and Communities

LOS ANGELES, CA, LOS ANGELES , May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Shep Crawford of Experience Christian Ministries and a collective of faith-based organizations presents The Apology Tour, a transformative initiative, aims to restore the connection between churches and communities.

The Apology Tour is a collective of 40 faith-based organizations looking to engage communities beginning Saturday, May 27 at 12:00 PM with a press conference outside of Experience Christian Ministries in the heart of South Los Angeles (326 E. 47th Place., 90011) with participating ministries all over California including Los Angeles, Compton, Long Beach, Inglewood, Watts, South Central, and San Bernadino.

The mission is threefold: CPR

Connection - Reintroduce the church to the community.

Partnership – Churches working in partnership with schools, parks & recreation, politicians, law agencies, and community & faith-based organizations.

Relationship - Heal strained communal relationships.

“The Apology Tour has my total approbation. I am sorry for failing to provide more wonderful alternatives for our community's sons and daughters.” Bishop Noel Jones, senior pastor of the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, California.

During the press conference, participating faith leaders, residents, stakeholders, and local elected officials will gather to discuss the launch of The Apology Tour and its proposed impact. They will offer services to the public like providing court support, local school engagement, gang intervention advocacy, healing spaces, community meetings, and resources. You are not required to be a member of any church or community organization to receive services.

"Every successful Black liberation movement has had spirituality at its core. The recommendation of Pastor Shep Crawford and other religious leaders to move the church into the streets is precisely the kind of infusion that we need to win in this justice struggle. Black Lives Matter - Los Angeles plans to be fully engaged partners." Dr. Melina Abdullah - co-founder of the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter Grassroots.

To further the engagement, LiveFreeCA personnel, volunteers from ECM, community stakeholders, and engaged faith leaders will host post-monthly training sessions in June lasting for one year.

"The Church is striving to strike a balance between having a church within the building and being the church within the community. The building serves as a gas station, but the ultimate destination is to create a healthy community." Pastor Shep Crawford.

All media outlets are invited to attend and report on the launch and its anticipated impact. Marketing materials and press releases will be disseminated to the public and press, as well as a copy of the apology letter will be publicly distributed for display at each church or respective location. For more info about ECM and The Apology Tour, please visit www.theEcm.org.

About Pastor Shep Crawford

Sr. Pastor Anthony “Shep” Crawford is no stranger to the news media. He gained national recognition as the pastor that eulogized the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Since then, Pastor Shep has been recognized as a trusted ally and peacemaker in the gang culture.

Pastor Shep Announces THE APOLOGY TOUR