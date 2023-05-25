Glenn Foster, Jr.’s Family to Host Peaceful Protest at the Courthouse in Carrollton, Alabama on Friday, May 26, 2023

Protest for justice in Carrollton Alabama Friday at noon 5/26/23

Glenn Foster, Jr. spending time with family.

Glenn Foster, Jr. and wife Pamela Foster

Glenn Foster, Jr. spending time with daughters

Justice for Glenn Foster, Jr.

Glenn Foster, Jr. family will host a peaceful protest at the courthouse located at 188 Baptist Street in Pickens County Alabama on Friday, May 26, 2023, at noon

CARROLTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The family and friends of Glenn Foster, Jr. will host a peaceful protest at the Carrollton, Alabama courthouse located at 188 Baptist Street in Pickens County Alabama on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Glenn Foster, Jr., a former player on the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, died in December of 2021 while in the custody of the Pickens County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Department after his family said he was denied medical care.

Foster, Jr., who grew up in Chicago, played his college football for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In 2013, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints, playing on the NFL team until 2014. Foster stayed in Louisiana beginning several businesses including a coffee shop and granite company.

“We are having another PEACEFUL PROTEST in the name of Glenn Foster, Jr. and others who have fallen at the hands of the police. We need you this time! For all his friends and family who loved him and supported him, we need that support again. Strangers who can relate or want to support we need you too,” said his sister, Bria Foster

Please join us as we protest for justice in Carrollton Alabama Friday, May 26 at noon. Again, we are seeking answers to find out who murdered Glenn Foster, Jr., said Pamela Foster

Justice for Glenn Foster, Jr.’s peaceful protest is to urge authorities and others involved in the investigation of his death to release more information.

“My family has been torn apart. And we’re simply asking for the minimum. Just at least tell us what the hell happened,” said Pamela Foster.

For more information or to support Justice for Glenn Foster, Jr., please visit #JusticeForGlenn - Glenn Foster Jr.

Pamela Foster
#JusticeForGlenn
+1 225-330-7077
pamela@slagcounters.com

Family and friends gathered to honor Glenn Foster, Jr.

You just read:

Glenn Foster, Jr.’s Family to Host Peaceful Protest at the Courthouse in Carrollton, Alabama on Friday, May 26, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Pamela Foster
#JusticeForGlenn
+1 225-330-7077 pamela@slagcounters.com
Company/Organization
Corbec Media, LLC
6100 Marshall Foch
New Orleans, Louisiana, 70124
United States
+1 504-236-7919
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Corbec Media is a full-service marketing company. We help you increase the visibility of your brand and show people how your business is unique! Our services include website design, content creation, digital and print advertising as well as full production of video content. Call us today at (504) 236-7919 and let us help you grow your business.

Corbec Media

More From This Author
Glenn Foster, Jr.’s Family to Host Peaceful Protest at the Courthouse in Carrollton, Alabama on Friday, May 26, 2023
Trena Bolden Fields Hosts the "You Are Worthy Summit" On June 28 to June 30 at the Le Meriden In Atlanta, GA
Lafayette High School’s Band Director Scotty Walker to Be Honored at Retirement Ceremony
View All Stories From This Author