Glenn Foster, Jr.’s Family to Host Peaceful Protest at the Courthouse in Carrollton, Alabama on Friday, May 26, 2023
Glenn Foster, Jr. family will host a peaceful protest at the courthouse located at 188 Baptist Street in Pickens County Alabama on Friday, May 26, 2023, at noonCARROLTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The family and friends of Glenn Foster, Jr. will host a peaceful protest at the Carrollton, Alabama courthouse located at 188 Baptist Street in Pickens County Alabama on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Glenn Foster, Jr., a former player on the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, died in December of 2021 while in the custody of the Pickens County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Department after his family said he was denied medical care.
Foster, Jr., who grew up in Chicago, played his college football for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In 2013, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints, playing on the NFL team until 2014. Foster stayed in Louisiana beginning several businesses including a coffee shop and granite company.
“We are having another PEACEFUL PROTEST in the name of Glenn Foster, Jr. and others who have fallen at the hands of the police. We need you this time! For all his friends and family who loved him and supported him, we need that support again. Strangers who can relate or want to support we need you too,” said his sister, Bria Foster
Please join us as we protest for justice in Carrollton Alabama Friday, May 26 at noon. Again, we are seeking answers to find out who murdered Glenn Foster, Jr., said Pamela Foster
Justice for Glenn Foster, Jr.’s peaceful protest is to urge authorities and others involved in the investigation of his death to release more information.
“My family has been torn apart. And we’re simply asking for the minimum. Just at least tell us what the hell happened,” said Pamela Foster.
For more information or to support Justice for Glenn Foster, Jr., please visit #JusticeForGlenn - Glenn Foster Jr.
Pamela Foster
#JusticeForGlenn
+1 225-330-7077
pamela@slagcounters.com
