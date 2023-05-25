Harnessing generational diversity: From Gen X to Gen Z - embracing the strengths of each generation in the workplace

Mercer | Mettl

Based on the assessment data of 1600+ professionals, the Mercer | Mettl study provides actionable insights on managing a multigenerational workforce

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, May 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- As companies move towards achieving their workforce goals for 2023, retaining, training and elevating the right talent has become a priority for success. Realizing the talent potential and building on the strengths of a diverse workforce is key to workforce transformation. Mercer | Mettl releases insights on key personality traits of professionals, like risk propensity, dynamism, altruism, influence and more, that are imperative for success in a rapidly evolving workplace.Mercer | Mettl analyzed these personality traits for three generations of professionals to understand their strengths. Assessment data of 1600+ professionals was analyzed to identify the higher personality traits of the current workforce, which is comprised of Gen X (born between 1965–1980), Gen Y or Millennials (born between 1981–1996) and Gen Z (born 1997–2020).The findings reveal that every generation has a unique perspective toward work owing to diverse thoughts and experiences. Millennials have lesser weaknesses and, therefore, form the bridge between Gen Z and Gen X. They are high on proactivity and independence. Companies can, however, deploy learning and development initiatives to help millennials improve their influence and leverage the power of their network to drive successful business outcomes.Gen X is a more trusting generation; highly independent and ideal professionals to set a cultural tone and lead big projects with proactivity and dynamism. They are also highly altruistic and can be great mentors.The fast-entering working population, Gen Z, is high on intellectual mindset, influence, modesty and sociability. They, however, need support and training to become more proactive, independent and dynamic at work.According to Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl, “As the world of work moves towards advanced ways of working and as the modern workforce gets aligned in “roles without borders,” management techniques need an urgent pivot and rapid upgrade for success. Understanding the strengths of your people and aligning them in the right roles is key to building a workforce that delivers."Leveraging the diversity of thought and experience of a multigenerational workforce is important for business success. The Mercer | Mettl report provides detailed recommendations on how companies can leverage their people’s insights to build on the collective strengths of their workforce.The complete report can be accessed here The online assessment platform was launched in 2010 and has since then partnered with 6000+ corporates, 31 sector skill councils and government departments, and 500+ educational institutions across 100+ countries. It enables organizations to build winning teams by making credible people decisions across two key areas — acquisition and development.Mercer | Mettl’s research-backed assessments, efficient cloud platform, and in-depth analytics help them deliver transformative results for their clients and employees. The company creates customized assessments across the employee lifecycle, including pre-hiring screening, candidate skills assessment, training, and development programs for employees and students, certification exams, contests and beyond.

