Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis For 2023-2032

Industrial Control And Factory Automation Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Control and Factory Automation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial control and factory automation market size is predicted to reach $203.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The growth in the factory automation market is due to emergence of connected enterprises. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial control and factory automation market share. Major players in the global industrial control and factory automation market include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Segments

•By Component: Industrial Robots, Machine Vision System, Process Analyser, Field Instruments, Human–Machine Interface (HMI), Industrial PC, Industrial Sensors, Industrial 3D Printing, Vibration Monitoring, Other Components

•By Solution: Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Product Life Cycle Management (PLM), Plant Asset Management (PAM), Functional Safety

•By Industry: Process Industry, Discrete Industry

•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial control and factory automation refer to the process of implementing technologies to automate major industrial control processes and improve production and efficiency.

