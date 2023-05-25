Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, And Trends Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Packaging Equipment Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the packaging equipment market size is predicted to reach $52.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.
The growth in the packaging equipment market is due to growing need for flexible and integrated packaging machinery. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest packaging equipment market share. Major packaging equipment manufacturers include Barry Whemiller, Coesia S.p.A., Krones AG, Bosch Packaging Technology, Douglas Machine Inc.
Global Packaging Equipment Market Segments
• By Product: Fillers, Form Fill Seal, Lapping, Labelling, Coding, Bottling line
• By Technology: General Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Vacuum Packaging
• By Application: Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Personal Care
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Packaging equipment offers producers and packers effective ways to package and safeguard goods for sale and transportation. Machines that are correctly calibrated and supported can reduce the number of packaging materials used and increase packing speeds.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Packaging Machinery Market Trends
4. Food Packaging Equipment Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
