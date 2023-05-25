Launch of 2.5 Ton Material Handling Robot; Contracts will equal to an 864% Revenue Jump for ResGreen: Stock Symbol: RGGI

RGGI team at the Assembly Show in Chicago $RGGI PullBuddy AGV $RGGI PullBuddy Demo $RGGI PullBuddy moving Product!

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Launch of 2.5 Ton Load Material Handling Robot; $450,000 Automaton Contract will equal an 864% Revenue Jump for ResGreen International (Stock Symbol: RGGI)  Material Handling Systems with Interoperable Software, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Automatic Guided Vehicles, and Industrial Automation Devices. Introduced Bidirectional Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) that Moves Loads Up to 5,000 Pounds. $450,000 Contract Signed with Tier One Automotive Supplier for Automatic Guided Vehicles System Resulting in 864% Revenue Jump, Year Over Year. Exchange Listing LLC Hired to Provide Strategic Consulting for Senior U.S. Stock Up-Listing Plans. Audits & Annual Reports for 2022 and 2021 Completed with SEC Filings Made. Partnership with WiBotic Specialized in Charging and Power Optimization for Aerial, Mobile, Space, and Industrial Robots.ResGreen International, Inc; (OTC: RGGI) is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs), and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of RGGI products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. The RGGI team of experienced engineers uses the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol, and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components, and software systems.According to Grand View Research, the combined AGV and AMR market was $5.53 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $17.08 billion in 2030. Launch of New, Bidirectional Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) that Moves Loads Up to 5,000 PoundsOn May 24th RGGI introduced its bidirectional BigBuddy, one of the most robust AGVs in the industry that uses magnetic tape to move loads up to 5,000 pounds."BigBuddy greatly expands our portfolio of AGVs and AMRs with its full-reversing capability, high-load capacity, and modular design," said Parsh Patel, RGGI CEO. "It features dual-drive, brushless motors that have a higher torque than brushed motors, leading to better performance, improved heat dissipation, and increased horsepower."The RGGI BigBuddy was built for both demanding industrial environments and crowded warehouses that require high maneuverability. With two independent drive motors, BigBuddy offers zero-point turning. It travels up to 1.7 m per second, unloaded on a straight path.RGGI engineers made safety a top priority when designing BigBuddy AGV, which includes two 16-zone LiDAR lasers in the front and back of the vehicle. It uses LiFePO4 batteries that do not overheat or catch fire. BigBuddy is compact in size, measuring 11.75" tall, 28" wide, and 59" long (including LiDAR housings). $450,000 Contract with Tier One Automotive Supplier for an Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) SystemOn May 16th RGGI announced it was awarded a contract with a leading automotive supplier to provide ten BigBuddy AGVs and its BotWay traffic management software. Due to this contract, which is for approximately $450,000, RGGI revenue will increase by 864% year over year.“This contract is the result of our team’s dedication to developing unique solutions designed to meet our customer’s needs,” said Parsh Patel, RGGI CEO. “Our BigBuddy AGVs and open-architecture BotWay software will ensure reliability and safety while optimizing productivity and throughput for our customer.”The new RGGI system will move materials to and from 22 assembly lines, as well as the shipping area. RGGI BotWay software allows operators at the assembly lines to request the needed tub. The request goes to a forklift driver who places the appropriate tub on the first available AGV. The AGV then delivers the empty tub to the assembly line, picks up a full tub, and returns to the shipping area where a forklift driver unloads the tub.RGGI BotWay and the AGVs will use LoRa wireless technology to communicate because static in the plant blocks WiFi signals. LoRa does not require an Internet connection and is one of the few options in facilities where WiFi does not work.An in-floor opportunity charging system will maximize efficiency and productivity. The RGGI AGVs will be able to quickly charge, while they are waiting for their next assignment, enabling continuous operation. RGGI Hires Exchange Listing LLC to Provide Strategic Consulting for Senior U.S. Stock Exchange ListingOn May 1st, RGGI announced an agreement with Exchange Listing, LLC, to advise on the Company’s listing on a Senior Exchange such as New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or Nasdaq. Exchange Listing will also provide a complete analysis of RGGI business objectives and how to align those objectives with the expectations of the U.S. capital markets on a Senior Exchange level.Exchange Listing will provide a wide variety of services to ResGreen, including creating a capital market roadmap and financial model, introducing best-in-class service providers, assisting with SEC filings, and managing the Senior Exchange listing process. Annual Report for 2022 and 2021On March 10th RGGI published its annual report for the 2022 and 2021 fiscal years. The report contains financial statements, shareholder information, and an auditor’s report. The successfully audited financial statements of RGGI were completed by BF Borgers CPA, PC, a public accounting firm, registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).“RGGI is committed to providing the highest value and transparency to our investors and customers, whether it’s through conducting comprehensive audits, developing leading-edge products, and implementing an effective go-to-market strategy,” said Parsh Patel, RGGI CEO. “Our recent sales and marketing efforts have led to several pending contracts that could increase our revenues by more than 1,000 percent, year over year.”For years, RGGI focused on designing its PullBuddy Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV), LilBuddy Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR), and BotWay interoperable software. After the development of these products was completed, RGGI shifted focus to sales and marketing efforts in August 2022. These efforts have resulted in a new website, increased public relations and marketing content, and a growing prospective customer base. WiBotic Provides Wireless Charging Capabilities for RGGI LilBuddy Autonomous Mobile RobotsOn March 7th RGGI announced a partnership with WiBotic, a Seattle company that specializes in advanced charging and power optimization solutions for the rapidly expanding ecosystem of aerial, mobile, space, and industrial robots. The RGGI LilBuddy Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) can now be now programmed to power up using a wireless charging station – where power transmission automatically begins without any physical connection points – allowing the robots to operate for extended periods without human intervention.The RGGI LilBuddy AMR brings automated movement to any business with its highly optimized, compact size and flexible natural feature guidance. With a 17-inch by 17-inch base, LilBuddy is one of the smallest AMRs in the industry, and the vehicle’s ability to rotate 360 degrees makes it ideal for congested environments with narrow aisles. New industries and organizations – with smaller footprints than traditional warehouses – can now integrate autonomous robots into their operations. Examples include supermarkets, offices, restaurants, and more.With WiBotic’s wireless charging capabilities, the RGGI LilBuddy vehicles can charge efficiently and frequently without the worry of worn-out charging contacts or the need for precise navigation to charging stations. One wireless station can also charge a wide variety of vehicles with different battery types, sizes, and configurations that require different voltages and charging rates. 