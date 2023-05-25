ECI Features Wildlife Photographer, Jim Brown, in Upcoming Three-Part Wyoming Wild Horse Webinar Event

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Wyoming nature and wildlife photographer Jim Brown will be the featured presenter for an Equine Collaborative International three-part webinar. The special event is open to the public. Brown will discuss the current events unfolding, what’s happening, and why, to Wyoming's wild horses. He will discuss how the public can take action.

ECI will hold webinars June 5th, June 21st, and July 6th at 8 PM EST on Zoom. The educational series is free. Registration is required in order to attend. Please email 411eci@gmail.com to register. Include the words ‘Jim Brown’ as the subject.

Brown will begin each webinar with a current update about Wyoming's wild horse herds. He will discuss the various threats they are facing. The webinars will move on to cover other issues with wild horses and burros nationwide. Each meeting will conclude with a Q&A session. Attendees can ask Brown and the other prominent speakers questions about what’s happening.

Barbara Moore, ECI VP and event coordinator, states, “Jim is a Wyoming native and lives near the herds facing BLM threats. Joining Jim will be other expert advocates who are Wyoming residents or have recently visited the herds in question.”

“ECI is excited to change our webinar format to a series. This grants us more time for a deeper dive into the problems and solutions involved in trying to protect and preserve these iconic symbols of American freedom for future generations. We will offer Action Plans at each meeting.”

Whether you're a Wyoming native, someone who's passionate about protecting wild horses, or someone learning about wild horse removals for the first time, this event will be informative. Don't miss your chance to learn from the outstanding speaker panel. Be sure to register today.