Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,708 in the last 365 days.

SmartMomGig.com and Work Gap Solution ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF SMART SERIES

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Graph, reflecting cyclical recovery from COVID-19 pandemic-induced recession. However, ~1/4 of population (age 65 or older in 2031) will contribute to continued decline in the labor force.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics - Reflecting cyclical recovery from COVID-19 pandemic-induced recession. Sadly, about 1/4 of the population (ages 65 or older in 2031), will contribute to continued decline in labor force rate. #recession

Stack of five logos for SmartPeopleGig.com, SmartVetGig.com, SmartDEIgig.com, SmartSeniorGig.com, and SmartLGBTQgig.com.

SmartMomGig.com and Work Gap Solution announce launch of Smart Series, focusing on specific DEI solutions. #workgapsolution #veterans #DEI #Seniors #LGBTQIA+

Image of a clear lightbulb, showing the filament, superimposed with the word "Workforce".

An adaptable, fluid workforce will be pivotal in businesses surviving the economic downturn and employment reductions. #worksmarter #adaptability #fluidworkforce #smarternotharder

Will benefit under-served workers and help companies improve their DEI ratios

This DEI-focused solution will allow for skilled individuals to find their place in the workforce, using their skills and providing for their families, financially.”
— Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com and Work Gap Solution
DENVER, CO, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartMomGig.com and Work Gap Solution announce the launch of a Smart Series of DEI-focused business factions, concentrating on individual under-served niches in the workforce: SmartVetGig.com, SmartSeniorGig.com, SmartLGBTQgig.com, and SmartDEIgig.com; as well as SmartPeopleGig.com, which will be the umbrella for the other four.

These new sectors will serve their respective populations and allow businesses to hone in on and address specific aspects of the their DEI analytics. The five newly launched sectors will work in tandem and will be in addition to the continued on-going workings of both SmartMomGig.com and Work Gap Solution.

“The U.S.’s workforce is under-populated and is only going to get worse, in the foreseeable future. This DEI-focused solution will allow for skilled individuals who may have previously fallen between the cracks for employment to, yet again, find their place in the workforce, using their skills, up-skilling their current skills, and providing for their families, financially.”, commented Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com and Work Gap Solution.

News and details of upcoming events, milestones, and the companies’ endeavors will be forthcoming, as they occur.

ABOUT WORK GAP SOLUTION
Work Gap Solution is the enterprise arm of SmartMomGig.com, serving enterprise companies and government customers' needs, throughout the United States. It is your platform for the transitioning workforce. #enterprise #transitioningworkforce #dei #workgapsolution

ABOUT SmartMomGig.com
SmartMomGig.com connects business owners with vetted, US-based remote freelance workers. This connection helps keep skilled stay-at-home moms and professional women in the workforce, providing and caring for themselves and their families, while till contributing on a professional level. Their staff is your staff! #womenentrepreneurs #workflexibility #remotework #veterans #seniors #LGBTQ #smartmomgig

Melissa Glasson
SmartMomGig.com
+1 720-295-3363
customer.service@smartmomgig.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

SmartMomGig.com and Work Gap Solution ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF SMART SERIES

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more