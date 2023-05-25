SmartMomGig.com and Work Gap Solution ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF SMART SERIES
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics - Reflecting cyclical recovery from COVID-19 pandemic-induced recession. Sadly, about 1/4 of the population (ages 65 or older in 2031), will contribute to continued decline in labor force rate. #recession
SmartMomGig.com and Work Gap Solution announce launch of Smart Series, focusing on specific DEI solutions. #workgapsolution #veterans #DEI #Seniors #LGBTQIA+
Will benefit under-served workers and help companies improve their DEI ratios
This DEI-focused solution will allow for skilled individuals to find their place in the workforce, using their skills and providing for their families, financially.”DENVER, CO, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartMomGig.com and Work Gap Solution announce the launch of a Smart Series of DEI-focused business factions, concentrating on individual under-served niches in the workforce: SmartVetGig.com, SmartSeniorGig.com, SmartLGBTQgig.com, and SmartDEIgig.com; as well as SmartPeopleGig.com, which will be the umbrella for the other four.
— Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com and Work Gap Solution
These new sectors will serve their respective populations and allow businesses to hone in on and address specific aspects of the their DEI analytics. The five newly launched sectors will work in tandem and will be in addition to the continued on-going workings of both SmartMomGig.com and Work Gap Solution.
“The U.S.’s workforce is under-populated and is only going to get worse, in the foreseeable future. This DEI-focused solution will allow for skilled individuals who may have previously fallen between the cracks for employment to, yet again, find their place in the workforce, using their skills, up-skilling their current skills, and providing for their families, financially.”, commented Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com and Work Gap Solution.
News and details of upcoming events, milestones, and the companies’ endeavors will be forthcoming, as they occur.
ABOUT WORK GAP SOLUTION
Work Gap Solution is the enterprise arm of SmartMomGig.com, serving enterprise companies and government customers' needs, throughout the United States. It is your platform for the transitioning workforce. #enterprise #transitioningworkforce #dei #workgapsolution
ABOUT SmartMomGig.com
SmartMomGig.com connects business owners with vetted, US-based remote freelance workers. This connection helps keep skilled stay-at-home moms and professional women in the workforce, providing and caring for themselves and their families, while till contributing on a professional level. Their staff is your staff! #womenentrepreneurs #workflexibility #remotework #veterans #seniors #LGBTQ #smartmomgig
