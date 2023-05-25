Vintage Luxury Wholesaler Two Authenticators Inc. (2a) Attends Midwest Pawnbrokers Convention
Two Authenticators (2a), a leading luxury wholesaler, participated in the 32nd Annual Midwest Pawnbrokers Convention, held in Indianapolis, IN.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Authenticators (2a), a leading luxury wholesaler, participated in the 32nd Annual Midwest Pawnbrokers Convention, held in Indianapolis, IN. With over 30 combined years of experience in the luxury wholesale industry, Two Authenticators has become a trusted source for high-end retail stores across the globe and provides only the finest quality handbags and related accessories. Expanding their business to the pawn industry has been a natural fit for 2a, as pawnbrokers understand the secondhand market and are part of the circular economy.
2a National Director of Pawn and Jewelry, Sean Makovsky, presented a seminar on current trends and how luxury and pawn go hand in hand. "Presenting and exhibiting at the Midwest show is an exciting opportunity for 2a to promote our site and expand our presence in the pawn industry," states Makovsky. "The event is a great time to meet new pawnbrokers and create lasting relationships."
The Midwest Pawnbrokers Convention provides a perfect platform for 2a to showcase its shoppable website and network with industry professionals. Company executives were available to discuss the product and answer attendees' questions. "Attending this conference is a great opportunity for us to showcase our m. site to pawnbrokers and explain our extensive authentication process which includes Entrupy," said Phillippe McAllister, 2a's Co-founder and leader of Business Development.
Since their launch, Two Authenticators (2a) has experienced success with notable partners. The expansion into the pawn industry results from the company's commitment to providing high-quality products to businesses at competitive prices. More information about Two Authenticators is available at 2a.co.
Combining over 30 years of experience in pricing, grading, and validating product authenticity, Two Authenticators Inc. (2a) supports luxury vintage retail operations through innovative methods and impeccable customer experience. Packaged to optimize retailers' gross margins, companies' top-selling brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci, are shipped within five business days.
Disclaimer: Two Authenticators Inc. (2a) is unrelated to any brands it sells. Brands are not responsible and do not guarantee the authenticity of the goods sold. Authenticity is certified by Two Authenticators Inc. (2a).
