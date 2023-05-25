Daryl Mosley’s New Album, A Life Well Lived, Reflects On Family, Faith & Friendship
Album Set For July 21 Release; New Single, Mayberry State Of Mind, Out Today
I try to transport the listener to the good ol’ days, capturing the past and present and including attributes like hard work, kindness, sacrifice, and love - things we need more of in the world.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning songwriter Daryl Mosley’s third solo album, A LIFE WELL LIVED (Pinecastle Records) is an 11-song collection that offers reflections on family, faith, and friendship. Mosley explains, “I try to transport the listener to the good ol’ days, capturing the past and present and including attributes like hard work, kindness, sacrifice, and love. I believe we could use more of those things in today’s world.” The album is set for a July 21 release and fans can pre-save now.
— Daryl Mosley
A LIFE WELL LIVED was produced by Mosley and The Grascals’ Danny Roberts. Superb musicianship is on display, with Mosley on bass throughout, and Roberts’ usual premiere mandolin work shining on every tune. They were joined by Tony Wray (guitar, banjo), Adam Haynes (fiddle) and various special guest background vocalists.
The compilation is an ode to the best of humankind. Highlights are abundant and include the title track, which received extensive Bluegrass radio airplay when released earlier this year. “Big God” (featuring Ronnie Booth of the award-winning The Booth Brothers) was issued exclusively to Gospel outlets and reached the #1 spot on that genre’s chart in April. The mid-tempo “Walking Man” touches on the impact of several men who stood up for what they believed in, including John L. Mays (a resident of Daryl’s hometown), Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Jesus. Mosley’s father inspired the heartfelt “Working Man’s Prayer,” which features a bit of gravel in Daryl’s usually honeyed vocals. Add in Roberts’ haunting mandolin, some piercing fiddle, and background vocals by three-time SPBGMA Female Vocalist of the Year Jeanette Williams and the track - that honors workers everywhere - becomes something truly special.
Additionally, “We Need More Of That” is a bright and upbeat track that embraces the simple joys of life - lightning bugs in mason jars, swimming holes, and friends dropping by – brightened by crisp banjo work and wrapped in the magic of the intertwined voices of Mosley, Riley Dotson, and IBMA awarding-winning vocalist Jaelee Roberts. Mosley always includes a love song on his projects, and “Nobody But Her” is a wonderful addition to his repertoire as a man admits how challenging he can be and acknowledges that only one woman could love him. “Hillbilly Graham” is an upbeat offering on a tune Mosley wrote – and that The Farm Hands took to #1. The disc closes with Daryl’s version of “Thankful,” a Top 10 hit for The Grascals in 2021.
The album’s next single release, “Mayberry State Of Mind,” is available on all streaming platforms and via AirPlay Direct to radio now. “It's about turning loose of the stresses and chaos of modern living and embracing a simpler approach to life,” Daryl notes. “Those of us who are fans of The Andy Griffith Show know that Mayberry isn't a place as much as it's a state of mind.”
Track Listing
A LIFE WELL LIVED (D. Mosley, R. Lang)
BACK WHEN WE WERE BOYS (D. Mosley, R. Lang)
WALKING MAN (D. Mosley)
BIG GOD (D. Mosley)
MAYBERRY STATE OF MIND (D. Mosley, R. Lang)
WORKING MAN’S PRAYER (D. Mosley)
WE NEED MORE OF THAT (D. Mosley)
THE BIBLE IN THE DRAWER (D. Mosley)
NOBODY BUT HER (D. Mosley)
HILLBILLY GRAHAM (D. Mosley)
THANKFUL (D. Mosley, R. Lang)
A LIFE WELL LIVED was recorded at The Gorilla’s Nest in Ashland City, TN and engineered by Chris Latham.
Keep up with Daryl at www.darylmosley.com, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
ABOUT DARYL MOSLEY
Daryl has enjoyed more than three decades of success as a songwriter and vocalist. Known for his honeyed voice, thoughtful lyrics, and impeccable musicianship, he toured throughout the ‘90s as lead vocalist/bassist with the Bluegrass group The New Tradition. In 2001 he joined the Osborne Brothers with whom he played until 2010, when he formed The Farm Hands - which quickly became one of the most awarded bands in Bluegrass. In 2020, Daryl stepped into the solo spotlight and began his association with Pinecastle Records with THE SECRET OF LIFE. The album spent multiple weeks at #1 on the Roots Music Report Contemporary Album Chart. In 2021, his SMALL TOWN DREAMER project made the Top 10 on the Billboard Albums Chart. Mosley has written 10 #1 songs, been honored as Songwriter of the Year three times, and earned three Song of the Year awards (SPBGMA). Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, Josh Williams, the Booth Brothers, The Grascals and Carolina Blue are among the many artists who have recorded Mosley's songs. He consistently performs 140-plus shows per year, and has shared stages with James Taylor, Dan Fogelberg, Alison Krauss, and many others. He resides in Waverly, Tennessee and looks forward to the July release of his third solo album, A LIFE WELL LIVED.
Martha E Moore
so much MOORE media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Daryl Mosley Talks About His New Album