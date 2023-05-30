North Fork Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival returns to Long Island Wine Country, June 17 at Peconic Bay Vineyards

The 7th Annual North Fork Crush features a diverse array of wines, craft beverages, and artisanal fare samplings for guests to enjoy in a beautiful vineyard setting; June 17 at Peconic Bay Vineyards. Info/tickets: CrushWineXP.com

