North Fork Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival returns to Long Island Wine Country, June 17 at Peconic Bay Vineyards
Guests will enjoy numerous tasting tables with over 100 quality white wines, reds, rosés, and sparkling selections from Long Island, New York, California, France, Italy, and South America, plus spirits from New York State farm distilleries. Samplings from artisanal food makers from Long Island and beyond will feature sauces, snacks, cheese, baked goods, salsas, dips, and other craft foods.
In addition to tasting an array of wines, foods, and craft beverages, guests can chat with the makers, learning about all the offerings directly from the source, enjoy music in the festive vineyard atmosphere, and keep their complimentary Crush WineXP custom tasting glass and tote bag as souvenirs. Participating North Fork/East End and New York State farm wineries and distilleries will have selections on hand for guests to purchase by the bottle or case. Artisanal food makers will have full-sized products available for sale so guests can continue enjoying their offerings at home.
“Crush Wine Experiences is excited to present our annual NoFo tasting at beautiful Peconic Bay Vineyard,” notes Sam Kimball, WSET Certified Sommelier and founder of Crush Wine Experiences. “It’s the perfect setting to kick off the summer with a specially curated seasonal selection of wines from the East End, New York State, California, and old world and emerging regions around the globe. Exquisitely crafted spirits from New York makers and a diverse array of artisan foods round out the day that celebrates Long Island Wine Country.”
Participating Long Island wineries and New York State producers include Jamesport Vineyards, Ferreira Carpenter Estates (Orange County, NY), Maiden + Liberty, Mattebella Vineyards, North Cliff Vineyards, Pail Shop Vineyards (Otsego County, NY) Palmer Vineyards, Paumanok Vineyards, Peconic Bay Vineyards, Pellegrini Vineyards, Pindar Vineyards, Rockwell Wines, and WA Meadwerks. Wines from domestic and foreign wineries and distillers include DAOU Vineyards, the official Rosé Sponsor of North Fork Crush (Paso Robles, CA), Grapevine Distributors presenting Don Tony Perez Wines (Chile), Italo Cescon and Ca della Scala (Veneto, Italy), The Long Drink (The Netherlands), Mengler Family Wines (Sonoma County, CA), Provence Rosé Group (France). New York State farm distilleries include Cooper’s Daughter Spirits (Columbia County, NY), Fort Hamilton Distillery (Brooklyn, NY), Four Fights Distilling (Steuben County, NY), and Upstate Vodka by Sauvage Distillery (Schoharie County, NY). Artisanal food makers and beverage companies include The Biscotti Company, C4 Energy, Catapano Dairy Farm, Clamity Janes, Drunken Fruit, evamor Water, Hampton Oyster Co., KP Customized Kreationz, Passion Fusion, Perfect Blends, Ronance Mouthwatering Morsels Mushroom Chips, Sail Away Coffee Co., Salsa Di Parma, Sibahle Teas, Simply Mixology, and Swizzled Desserts.
Sponsors include Aruba Tourism, North Fork Authentic, and North Fork Craft Wines & Spirits. Additional wine, spirits, craft foods, and sponsors will be added in the coming weeks; see website for details. Support for the event is provided by a grant awarded to Crush Wine Experiences from Empire State Development and the I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism through the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.
North Fork Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival tickets are on sale now, ranging from $55 to $100, depending upon ticket level and time of purchase. Additionally, a Designated Driver ticket is available at $24 and includes non-alcoholic beverage and food sampling. Check the website for current ticket information and availability. Guests must be 21 or older to attend all of Crush Wine Experience’s festivals. The event will take place rain or shine, protected by an expansive tent to shield guests from the elements. Advance purchase is highly recommended as the event has experienced sold out crowds in past years, and the 2023 North Fork Crush is expected to do the same.
For complete details or to purchase tickets for North Fork Crush on June 17th, visit CrushWineXP.com.
About Crush Wine Experiences
Since 2010, Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) has built a reputation for delivering memorable food and wine experiences that participants won’t find anywhere else. We share the excitement of wine discovery and education through in-person events, virtual tastings, private and corporate wine tours, educational articles, and an archive of on-demand videos. Our live wine and culinary festival experiences and weekly virtual tasting events draw thousands of wine and food-loving consumers and allow them to discover and experience craft beverages and artisan foods. With over a decade of experience, Crush WineXP is a name that guests, winemakers, distillers, brewmasters, and artisan food makers trust. Learn more at CrushWineXP.com.
