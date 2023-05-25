Mobile Edge Delivers Peace Of Mind To Graduates Who Want To Protect Their Tech
Backpacks, Cases, Mobile Power, and More for High School and College Graduates
Laptops and mobile devices are not only expensive, but they’re also essential to staying connected and productive...”YORBA LINDA , CA, UNITED STATES , May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Graduation season is here. Anyone struggling to find the right gift for a soon-to-be graduate can turn to Mobile Edge. Mobile Edge has just what today’s high school and college graduates need—protection for their tech and mobile power to fuel active lifestyles.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Mobile Edge
Whether headed to college, a new job, or taking some time off, graduates need to safeguard and organize valuable gear.
“Laptops and mobile devices are not only expensive, but they’re also essential to staying connected and productive,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “So why not give the gift of peace of mind with a sturdy and stylish laptop case or backpack?”
Cases and backpacks protect devices from scratches, dings, and spills. They help organize gear and keep it that way, and they also make fashion statements. Mobile Edge offers a wide range of styles, designs, and features to choose from for both men and women.
Top Carrying Solutions
Equally at home in an office, dorm, or at the beach, the Commuter Backpack makes a great companion for today's young professionals and college students. At just over two pounds, it’s super lightweight so users can move in comfort whether walking, biking, or riding a bus. It can hold up to a 16-inch laptop plus other small electronics, clothes, and even travel accessories.
The Commuter’s sleek exterior is made of a scratch-resistant, non-abrasive Oxford fabric that is also water-repellent. Lockable zippers offer anti-theft protection in public settings, while a reflective back panel provides high visibility for added safety. The Commuter even features an external USB port and charging cable for connecting devices to a mobile power bank inside.
The Professional Backpack and Rolling Case Combo is a surefire way to impress a new boss or colleague. This matching combo offers style, versatility, and plenty of room for carrying gear and personal items. When backpacks get too heavy for daily commutes or overnight trips, this is the solution business travelers seek. Both are constructed from durable ballistic nylon to stand up to rigorous daily use.
The Rolling Case includes a five-stage telescoping handle, a padded carry handle for easy lifting, and free-rolling in-line skate wheels. The roller also features an adjustable, padded laptop compartment for laptops up to 17 inches, and a separate fleece-lined pouch for an iPad, tablet, or e-reader. A zippered front organizer section provides quick access to pens, cell phones, business cards, keys, cables, and other small accessories.
The matching Professional Backpack offers tons of organized storage and fits laptops up to 16 inches. It’s also checkpoint friendly: in many cases, users can leave their laptops inside when passing through airport security.
Both the backpack and the rolling case feature trolley straps for easy and secure stacking onto other luggage.
Mobile Power
Graduates need more than just a laptop case or backpack—they need mobile power too. Mobile power banks keep laptops, Bluetooth headphones, and everything in between charged, making them essential accessories for today’s active lifestyles.
Mobile Edge recommends these two top performers:
The CORE 24000 Mah Capacity Power Brick is a serious charging solution, with an impressive 65W of power. It can simultaneously charge up to four devices, including a laptop. Plus, it’s compact, lightweight, and airplane friendly.
Equipped with four outputs, including a built-in AC outlet, this device uses Smart Chip Technology to optimize charging for all connected devices. It also comes with world-class safety features that protect against overcharging, overheating, overvoltage, and short circuits.
For those with lesser power demands, the 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank is a popular choice. This slim, portable power bank can charge up to three devices simultaneously. Engineered with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, it can fast charge compatible devices from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. This power bank is also protected against short circuits and overcharging.
All Mobile Edge cases, backpacks, and bags come with a Lifetime Warranty. All items sold by Mobile Edge come with a 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.
Graduate Gift Giving Made Easy
For a limited time, use promo code GRAD25 at checkout from the Mobile Edge online store to receive 25% off sitewide. Some exclusions apply. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning, durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
# # #
Paul June
Mobile Edge
+1 714-399-1400
pj@mobileedge.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Commuter Backpack by Mobile Edge