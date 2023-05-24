Submit Release
From Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

AZERBAIJAN, May 24 - 24 May 2023, 15:53

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, I have much pleasure to extend to Your Excellency and your friendly people my warmest felicitations and best wishes.

Egypt and Azerbaijan are bound by strong ties of amity and friendship that have extended over the years. I hope that, through joint work and close coordination, our bilateral relations will witness huge strides forward in areas of common interest for the benefit of both our countries and people.

Please accept, dear Mr. President, my sincerest wishes for your personal health and continued success and for the peace and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Highest consideration and appreciation,

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

