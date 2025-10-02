Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Copenhagen

AZERBAIJAN, October 2 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu in Copenhagen.

During the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President Maia Sandu on the victory of the Party of Action and Solidarity in Moldova's parliamentary elections, noting that the results reflect the will of the Moldovan people.

President Maia Sandu expressed her gratitude for the congratulations and, in turn, congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the achievements in Washington regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agenda, witnessed by the United States.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the progress made in advancing the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan holds historic significance.

The leaders also exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral relations, with particular focus on the broad opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector.

President Maia Sandu highlighted Moldova’s appreciation for Azerbaijan’s support, especially during periods of energy need.