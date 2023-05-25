Graduates Level Up Their Gear With New Tech By Core Gaming
Gear from CORE Gaming for work and for play is a great way to give graduates some peace of mind their tech is protected and high performing.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Graduation gift-giving doesn’t have to be hard—especially not for gamers (and that’s most graduates). CORE Gaming makes graduate gift-giving easy by vetting all products it sells for performance, quality, and style. Whether starting a first-time job, college or graduate program or enjoying a gap year, graduates can level up their gear with CORE Gaming.
“Many graduates will be away from home, starting new careers this summer—or taking a break before going on to college and beyond,” says Paul June VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “Gear from CORE Gaming for work and for play is a great way to give graduates some peace of mind their tech is protected and high performing.”
The CORE Gaming Deluxe Duffel is a robust storage and carry solution for gamers and graduates looking for feature-rich versatility. Constructed of rugged and durable ballistic nylon, this roomy duffel handles oversized gear in a large main compartment, with zippered pockets and open slip pockets for smaller items. It can also serve as a great bag for the gym, an overnight trip, or a weekend getaway.
There’s no substitute for the stylish and roomy CORE Gaming Backpack. This award-winner holds most 17- to 18-inch gaming laptops and/or gaming consoles like the Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch. Plus, it boasts zippered pockets and sections for accessories, office items, and personal stuff. It’s also pre-wired for connection to a mobile power bank, plus there’s an external USB 3.0 Quick-Charge compatible port.
Both the backpack and the duffel also come with a hook-and-loop (Velcro) panel for showing off tournament, school, and vendor patches.
The new CORE Power 24,000mAh AC/USB Laptop Charger makes for a great companion for today's mobile graduates. Lightweight, compact, and travel-friendly, this mobile power pack charges up to four devices at once. It also packs enough power to charge a laptop. Highlights include a standard AC outlet, dual High-Power USB Outputs, a fast-charge USB C port, plus word class safety features to protect against overcharging and short circuits. It comes with a 20W USB-C PD wall adapter and USB-C to USB-C charging cable.
LucidSound’s LS15P Wireless Gaming Headset is lightweight and comfortable. This headset lets graduates upgrade their audio for work, school, and play without breaking the bank. It works great with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Features include intuitive quick-access audio controls, interference-free wireless connectivity, custom-tuned 50mm drivers, and a dual-mic system.
Another great headset is LucidSound’s flagship LS50X Hybrid Wireless and Bluetooth Gaming Headset for Xbox. It features lag-free wireless audio and chat for Xbox gaming and simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity for total wireless freedom. Gel-cooled earpads combine with dual noise-canceling mics and powerful custom-tuned drivers to make this the ultimate Xbox headset. Officially licensed for Xbox, it works on Xbox Series X|S.
For a limited time, use promo code GRAD25 at checkout from the CORE Gaming online store to receive 25% off CORE Gaming, Mobile Edge, Alienware, and other top brands. Some exclusions apply. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories plus top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners such as Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
