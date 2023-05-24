CBP Arrests Two Fugitives from Justice Over Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge and Rainbow border crossings, had two encounters with United States citizens who were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

On Sunday, CBP officers at the Peace Bridge encountered a 44-year-old male United States citizen who was returning to the United States from spending time in Canada. Upon arriving at the primary inspection area, National Crime Information Center (NCIC) indicated an active warrant on the driver and was subsequently taken to the secondary inspection area to verify the warrant. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified the identification of the driver and then confirmed he had an active felony arrest warrant for Rape in the first degree out of Maryland.

Peace Bridge border crossing, Buffalo, New York.

On Saturday, CBP officers at the Rainbow Bridge encountered a 62-year-old female United States citizen who was attempting to flee to Canada. The subject was refused and returned by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) agents. During the secondary inspection, multiple aliases and dates of birth were discovered for the subject. Further investigation by CBP officers revealed a warrant out of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for Burglary dated back in 1983.

Rainbow Bridge border crossing, Niagara Falls, New York.

“Our CBP officers continue to work hard to identify, and intercept wanted criminals,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “The strong relationships we have with our law enforcement partners plays a vital role in maintaining the safety of our communities and bringing fugitives like these individuals to justice.”

After processing and confirming both warrants, the male subject was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department and the female subject was turned over to the New York State Police.

