Faith Bautista Denies AIl Allegations in National Asian American Coalition Lawsuit

Faith Bautista, former CEO and Founder of the National Asian American Coalition (NAAC), denies all allegations made against her in a lawsuit filed by NAAC.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith Bautista, former CEO and Founder of the National Asian American Coalition (NAAC), denies all allegations made against her in a lawsuit filed by NAAC on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles Superior Court (NAAC vs. Faith Bautista, et. al., Case No. 23 STCV 10387).

In response to accusations in the complaint, Bautista asserts she has always acted with integrity and in full compliance with all laws and regulations. “She is deeply committed to serving the Asian American, Hispanic, African American as well as low and moderate-income individuals and has dedicated her career to advocating for their rights and needs,” says her attorney Sean Macias of Macias Counsel, Inc.

Macias says Bautista intends to vigorously defend herself against the complaint’s allegations and to clear her name. “She is confident that the truth will come to light through the judicial process, and she will be fully vindicated from these baseless allegations,” says Macias.

“Ms. Bautista appreciates the outpouring of backing and encouragement she has received from supporters and colleagues during this challenging time,” says Macias. “She is grateful for their trust and confidence in her, and she will continue to work tirelessly to advance their interests and to support their needs.”

Bautista will not be providing any further comments on this matter at this time.

