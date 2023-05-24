DIDD Awards Tennessee Believes Grants to Five Higher Education Institutions

NASHVILLE—The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) announced today that it will award Tennessee Believes grant funding to five higher education institutions across the state.

Chattanooga State Community College will receive funding to create a new inclusive program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities on its campus. Funding was also awarded to Lipscomb University, University of Memphis, East Tennessee State University, and The Union University EDGE Program.

“It’s amazing to see how inclusive higher education programs have provided inclusion and access to students who previously thought college was out of reach for them,” said DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner. “I’m proud that DIDD has played a role in expanding access to more institutions across the state.”

This is the second year of grant funding provided through Tennessee Believes. DIDD received an additional $500,000 from the Governor and Tennessee General Assembly to expand the program’s reach. The department will provide multi-year grants for up to three years to selected colleges and universities as requested in their applications.

The awards are as follows:

Chattanooga State Community College: $411,917 over three years to create the Tiger Access Program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The two-year program will focus on life skills, career exploration and job readiness for up to 9 students in its first year.

Lipscomb University: $300,000 over three years to provide an Advanced Certificate Program for students in its IDEAL program. This would provide an additional third or fourth year of education while preparing students for independent living and employment.

East Tennessee State University: $400,000 for three years to support the transition of students in its ACCESS ETSU program into competitive integrated employment and independent living. ETSU will partner with a community provider, Core Services of Northeast Tennessee, to provide transitional support, including community navigators and job coaches, to ensure long-term success post-graduation.

University of Memphis: $375,000 for three years to create a three-year study, called PROOF, focused on expanding current inclusive higher education programs at the University. This includes offering credentials and training for individuals exiting the school system and the TigerLIFE program, piloting a study for expanding into Independent Living, and assessing the feasibility at adding new inclusive programs at other West Tennessee higher education institutions.

The Union University EDGE Program: $10,000 for two years to provide groceries and supplies to its Cooking Lab program. The program helps teach EDGE students about cooking and nutrition, so students can gain independence and self-sufficiency while learning important social skills, such as teamwork and communication.



DIDD received a total of eight applications from state institutions for the Tennessee Believes program. The funding will be awarded to the five schools in the coming weeks. Details of in-person check presentations are forthcoming.

Learn more about Tennessee Believes here: https://www.tn.gov/didd/for-consumers/tn-believes.html



