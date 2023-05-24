Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1500 Block of 15th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Monday, May 22, 2023, in the 1500 block of 15th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:19 pm, the victim had agreed to meet the suspect using the Facebook Market Place online application at the listed location. When the victim met the suspect, the suspect snatched money from the victim then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.