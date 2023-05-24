Governor DeSantis Signs 20 Bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
CS/CS/SB 110 – State Board of Administration
CS/CS/SB 130 – Domestic Violence
CS/SB 190 – Interscholastic Extracurricular Activities
CS/CS/SB 306 – Catalytic Converters
CS/CS/SB 540 – Local Government Comprehensive Plans
SB 678 – Disposal of Property
CS/CS/SB 770 – Residential Loan Alternative Agreements
CS/CS/SB 838 – Proceeds Funding Motorcycle Safety Education
SB 7006 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
CS/SB 7050 – Elections
CS/HB 199 – Ethics Requirements for Officers and Employees of Special Tax Districts
CS/HB 341 – 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator Certifications
CS/HB 431 – Solicitation of Minors to Commit Lewd or Lascivious Acts
HB 441 – Removal of Unknown Parties in Possession
CS/HB 607 – Money Services Businesses
HB 641 – Restoration of Osborne Reef
CS/HB 737 – Secondhand Goods
HB 825 – Assault of Battery on Hospital Personnel
CS/HB 1161 – Venomous Reptiles
CS/CS/HB 1185 – Consumer Protection
