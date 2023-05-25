Swing Control Introduces its Spring Capsule Collection for Men
-Swing Control adds new pants and shorts to expand their men’s product line-up-
“To keep things stylishly and on par with our women’s collection, we’ve launched, Swing for men. The new collection of men’s bottoms that delivers comfort and style. A perfect gift for Father’s Day!”MONTRĖAL, CANADA , May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Swing Control, manufacturers of the performance-based golf and lifestyle apparel brand, is proud to announce that the company has expanded its men’s collection for Spring 2023. The new men’s line is designed for golfers who want the look of tailored pants or shorts but with the comfortability of athletic wear.
— Swing Control Brand Manager Josh Mark
“To keep things stylishly and on par with our women’s collection, we’ve launched, Swing for men, for spring,” said Swing Control Brand Manager Josh Mark. “The new collection of men’s bottoms delivers comfort and style. Our designers used stretchy performance-based fabrics that look good and feel even better. They are the perfect gift for Father’s Day.”
In addition to using top-quality technical fabrics with just the right amount of stretch and breathability, the men’s pants and shorts feature a five-pocket design with two in the front and three in the back. An elastic interior waistband provides comfort and the optimal range of motion for top game performance. A gel gripper binding keeps all tops neatly tucked in.
Cloud Golf Short is a classic piece with a timeless, performance-oriented aesthetic. The fabric is ultra-light and supremely comfortable, made with soft flexible fibers for maximum freedom of movement. A gripper gel waistband keeps a shirt in place, and a practical 5-pocket design offers plenty of space. Belt loops and a top button-fly inject a tailored sophistication. Perfect for warmer weather. Colors include Black, Mist, Navy, and Stone. MSRP $115.
Cloud Straight Leg Golf Pant provides comfort off and on the course with its midweight luxuriously soft stretch fabric that moves with the body. The 5-pocket design gives ample room to store golf gadgets, and the gripper gel interior waistband ensures a shirt stays in place, swing after swing. Belt loops and a classic top button-fly add a crip polish. Colors include Black, Mist, Navy, and Stone. MSRP $125.
Gingham Techno Golf Short is a classic addition to any golfer’s wardrobe. It’s made with a refined Techno stretch fabric and cut with a straight leg for maximum mobility. A comfortable elastic waistband with a hidden gripper gel ensures a shirt stays put. For added practicality, the 5-pocket design offers ample storage space, complete with belt loops and a faux button-fly for a polished, tailored look and perfectly on-trend. Colors include Blue/White Gingham, Black/White Gingham, and Tan/White Gingham. MSRP $80.50
Striped Techno Golf Short features an iconic low-key look, with a timeless vibe and an endless versatility that works just as well on the street as it does on the fairway. Casually cool, this piece is a perfect blend of style and function, made with a crisp Techno stretch fabric for optimal range of motion and top game performance. The classic straight leg provides ultimate all-day comfort, complete with an inner grip gel to keep a shirt in place through each round. Belt loops and a faux button-fly inject a dose of tailored polish, with five practical pockets to hold tees and scorecard. Colors include Blue/White Ticking Stripe, and Black/White Ticking Stripe. MSRP $80.50.
For additional new styles, please visit www.swingcontrol.com.
“The entire men’s collection travels well, is comfortable, so comfortable, I call them my constructed sweatpants,” added Mark.
ABOUT SWING CONTROL:
Swing Control is an international golf apparel and lifestyle brand with headquarters in Montréal, Canada. Its origins evolved from a lifelong love of golf combined with a fierce passion for fashion. The founders who manufactured women’s clothing in the late seventies and eighties observed that there was a real need in golf for performance-ready gear that was also fashionable and sophisticated, so in 2009 the company evolved into Swing Control.
The Swing Control motto, “Where fashion meets function” describes the golf lifestyle apparel line perfectly. The company’s focus is in hitting that perfect balance between fashion and function at the core of every collection.
For more information, please visit the Swing Control website at www.swingcontrol.com.
