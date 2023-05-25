Empowering Yourself by Harvey Coleman
Empowering Yourself: The Organizational Game Revealed
Harvey Coleman has traveled the road to America’s mainstream. From working the jobs of picking fruits and vegetables, shining shoes, and working on garbage trucks to consult with and training the C-Suites of over 40 Fortune 500 companies. On his journey to the mainstream, he was arrested twice at sit-ins, had crosses burned on the lawns of three houses in which he lived, was a Mississippi Freedom Rider, was at Dr. King’s "I Have a Dream" speech, trained Andy Young’s leadership team when he was Mayor of Atlanta, and attended the first planning sessions with Coretta King when she was starting the King Center.
Some of Mr. Coleman’s notable accomplishments include being an Eagle Scout, singing with a doo-wop group that opened for Ray Charles, James Brown, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Bobby Darin, and others; Was chosen as Atlanta’s First Small Businessman of the Year, was chosen "European Soldier of the Year during the Berlin Crisis, has been a consultant to England’s House of Lords, and has been a guest speaker at the MBA schools of Wharton, Carnegie-Mellon, Emory, Ga. Tech, and others. He has taught at GE’s International Senior Management School and IBM’s Executive School in Belgium. Harvey has served on numerous local, regional, and national boards. He is currently serving on the advisory boards of the State of Georgia’s Museum of Art and the Atlanta Ballet.
"Work hard, and you’ll get ahead!" We’ve heard that all our lives, but has it worked? If they have been passed over for people who are not as hard-working or effective at their job as you, this book is a must-read.
Empowering Yourself: The Organizational Game Revealed, The Best Kept Secret in Organizational America, tells why their career might be slowing or have hit a "glass ceiling." For the first time, the "unwritten rules" that define how the organizational system works have finally been written down for all to see. Whether their definition of success is increased credibility in their current assignment or moving up the organizational ladder, this book will give them the knowledge to make the proper decisions to accomplish their goals.
Often, we are told "You gotta play the game", but we are rarely, if ever, told what the game is to which they refer and, more importantly, what the rules of this elusive game are. They need not look any further; Harvey Coleman has opened wide the rules that have been in place for the last eight hundred years and clearly explains the dynamics of how not only the organizational system works but the global system as well.
If gaining empowerment or owning/controlling a career is an objective in life, they must learn how the system works. This will allow the choices to be meaningful and productive. Without the information contained in this book, personal decisions will be hollow, and careers will be left to the dictates of the system. After reading this book, the dynamics that are happening in the organizations will begin to make sense, the advice from the mentor will be better understood, and even the evaluation of the evening news will take on new excitement simply because they know the rules of our system.
It is impossible to win any game if they do not know the rules of the game they are playing. This book can level the playing field for all individuals. Become a successful player within our system and not a victim of it.
The LIFESTYLE CHARTS will reveal life’s beginnings and where they currently are, but most importantly, they will allow them to choose the stage where they want to eventually end. Shakespeare told us that the world is a stage, but Harvey Coleman shows us that the world contains seven stages. Each stage has its own language, culture, and life-style and can have a "glass ceiling" if the rules of our system are unknown. After reading this book, they will discover that learning how to play by the system’s rules will create opportunities for growth and advancement that they never thought possible.
