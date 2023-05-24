Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s Visit to Geneva, Switzerland, for the 76th World Health Assembly

On May 21, 22, and 23, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra joined leaders from across the world in Geneva, Switzerland, for the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA) to discuss global health priorities.



In addition to addressing the member states at the WHA, Secretary Becerra held bilateral meetings with counterparts and represented the United States in key events on women’s, children’s, and adolescents’ health; pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response; and antimicrobial resistance.

During these and other meetings, Secretary Becerra stressed:

The benefits of building robust health systems based on equity, inclusion, and opportunity;

The importance of continued collaboration and coordination when it comes to promoting policies that address global health and human services challenges and preparing for the challenges we will face in the future;

The U.S. government's ongoing commitment to fortifying the global health and health security architecture, including through pandemic preparedness to prevent, detect, and respond to health emergencies;

The urgency of advancing access to essential health services, including through universal health coverage and sexual and reproductive health – both domestically and abroad;

The U.S. government's support for sustainable funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) to meet today's health challenges; and

The U.S. government's continued commitment to supporting Ukraine.

HHS Office of Global Affairs (OGA) Assistant Secretary Loyce Pace will assume the role of head of the delegation to continue member-state discussions and events in Geneva this week.