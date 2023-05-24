Desert Challenge Games In Partnership With The Hartford to Host Hundreds of Athletes With Disabilities May 24-28
The Hartford and Paralympic Medalist Hailey Danz to surprise local athletes with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment
The 2023 Desert Challenge Games in partnership with The Hartford is a wonderful opportunity for adaptive athletes to experience competition on an international level”MESA, AZ, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of athletes with disabilities are experiencing the power of sport and realizing their true potential by competing at the 2023 Desert Challenge Games in partnership with The Hartford, taking place in Mesa, AZ on May 24th – May 28th 2023.
Now in its 32nd year, the 2023 Desert Challenge Games in partnership with The Hartford will include competitions in Swimming, Air Rifle/Pistol, Track and Field, and Archery. In addition, free para sport clinics in boccia and para powerlifting will be offered. Approximately 350+ athletes from 15 different countries will be in Mesa to compete internationally against peers with similar love for their respective sport.
The Hartford, along with Paralympic Medalist Hailey Danz, will surprise adaptive athletes with their own custom-fit adaptive sports equipment. The cost of adaptive sports equipment is approximately fifteen times more expensive than traditional sports equipment.
“The 2023 Desert Challenge Games in partnership with The Hartford is a wonderful opportunity for adaptive athletes to experience competition on an international level while being exposed to sports they may not have tried in the past,” said Tucker Garcia, event organizer with Arizona Disabled Sports. “It’s a great opportunity for adaptive athletes to build their connections in their respective sports with athletes who are like minded. We look forward to welcoming athletes of all ages and abilities to our area and appreciate the opportunity to play a role in their adaptive sports journey.”
The 2023 Desert Challenge Games in partnership with The Hartford is part of The Hartford’s Adaptive Sports Competition Series. The series features five premier competitive events across the country and includes surprise custom equipment donations, the Human Achievement award and meet and greets with champion para-athletes. The events are sanctioned by Move United and applicable National Governing Bodies, and often serve as a pipeline to elite competition at the national and international level. The 2023 Desert Challenge Games in partnership with The Hartford, serves as a qualifier for The Hartford Nationals scheduled for July 8-14, 2023, in Birmingham, Alabama.
“We are on a mission to increase participation in adaptive sports by making competitions, local events and equipment more accessible to youth and adult athletes,” said The Hartford’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Claire Burns. “We are incredibly proud to partner with Desert Challenge Games and Move United to help remove barriers that may prevent athlete participation and create more opportunities for thousands of adaptive athletes to experience the life-changing power of sports.”
