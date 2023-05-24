(Subscription required) The state bar’s executive director told lawmakers Tuesday that she and California Supreme court staff have discussed asking the justices to levy a “special assessment” on lawyers to help fund the agency if the Legislature does not approve a fee increase.
You just read:
State Bar May Ask California Supreme Court for Lawyer-Licensing 'Assessment'
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.