#1 INTERNATIONAL BEST SELLING AUTHORS OF MILITARY FICTION, JEFFREY WILSON AND BRIAN ANDREWS
BEST SELLING AUTHORS OF DEMPSEY AND UPCOMING BOOK, THE SANDBOX, THE TIER ONE, SONS OF VALOR, and SHEPHERDS SERIES.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Wilson and Brian Andrews (Andrews & Wilson) are the best selling team of multiple covert ops and action-adventure thriller series. They are Navy Veterans turned best selling authors-- writing with authority from their experiences in both Special Warfare (SEALs) and Submarine force. They work diligently to properly honor our brothers and sisters keeping us safe. They show action and adventure but write stories to truly show the sacrifices our military makes for our nation. Andrews & Wilson are also slated to write the next Tom Clancy book in the Jack Ryan Sr. Series!
As successful fiction writers with a vast education and science background, they have been able to write novels about the Ukraine War and artifical intelligence before it happened. Andrews & Wilson are willing to talk about current events as in AI, the war in Ukraine, and their effects on the world. Fittingly, they are also releasing their debut techno-thriller that involves artificial intelligence, THE SANDBOX this summer.
ABOUT DEMPSEY
The world is more volatile, unpredictable, and dangerous than ever before. To stop the architect of this chaos, Dempsey is given the most dangerous tasking of his career … a mission only he can complete against an adversary he must face alone.
After Task Force Ember’s successful intervention in Ukraine, John Dempsey disappears without a trace—with no notice or explanation given to his teammates. Spotty intelligence eventually places him in Russia where he is rumored to have been captured by the Russian FSB and is now presumed dead. Mourning his loss, Ember is forced to pick up the pieces, restructure, and continue their mission of keeping America safe. As the president’s “go-to” black ops asset, Ember is directed to find and finish off the Russian spymaster Arkady Zhukov and any last remnants of Zeta cell.
Unbeknownst to his teammates, Dempsey is very much alive and on mission. At behest of Vice President Jarvis, he is deep undercover—in the heart of Russia’s nexus of organized crime and politics. For his mission to succeed, he will have to team up with a man who has been his adversary—the one man in all the world he most wants dead. The risks are higher than ever, as Dempsey pursues a high-stakes plot of Russian regime change. And if he fails, the Kremlin’s retribution will be swift and terrible and certain to drag the world into World War III.
ABOUT THE SANDBOX
TECHNOLOGY IS MURDER…
An activist entrepreneur, a maligned AI, and a newly minted homicide detective with a haunted past catastrophically intersect in The Sandbox. Silence of the Lambs meets Ex Machina in this ground-breaking techno thriller that redefines the meaning of murder in the 21st century.
When the CEO of the world’s leading artificial intelligence company is found murdered in his home, former Army CID officer Valerie Marks is thrust into her first case as a homicide detective. Valerie has a gift for reading people, a gift that has never failed her before. But that gift is put to the test when her instincts point her to an impossible suspect—an AI born from a secret venture with the Pentagon known as Project Nomad.
To learn the truth, Valerie must team up with two men she doesn’t trust—a Green Beret turned government spook from the Pentagon, and the victim’s former partner and leading suspect in the case. But nothing can prepare the trio for the dangers that await them and the existential threat to humanity if the Project Nomad AI has somehow escaped its sandbo x.
ABOUT ANDREWS & WILSON
Brian Andrews is a US Navy veteran, Park Leadership Fellow, and former submarine officer with a psychology degree from Vanderbilt and a masters in business from Cornell University. Brian also is a principal contributor at Career Authors, a site dedicated to advancing the careers of aspiring and published writers.
Jeffrey Wilson has worked as an actor, firefighter, paramedic, jet pilot, and diving instructor, as well as a vascular and trauma surgeon. He served in the US Navy for fourteen years and made multiple deployments as a combat surgeon with an East Coast–based SEAL Team. He and his wife, Wendy, live in Southwest Florida with their four children.
For Interviews, please contact:
Kim Dettwiller Burton
teamstrategies@gmail.com
Jules Wortman
jwortman@wortmanworks.com
Kim Dettwiller Burton
Team Strategies
+1 6153305656
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter