Tomorrow, May 25 is the Deadline to Apply

MADISON, Miss. –. Tomorrow, May 25 is the last day to apply for federal disaster assistance. If you are a survivor of the March tornados and severe storms and interested in help with your recovery, submit your applications.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m., Central Time.

Homeowners and renters in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola or Sharkey counties who have uninsured or underinsured storm-related losses may be able to get federal assistance. FEMA grants can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs or other essential disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

FEMA grants are nontaxable and do not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov. Or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to midnight. If you use a Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.