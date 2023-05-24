BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX ANNOUNCES ENTIRE MUSICAL LINEUP FOR NASHVILLE’S INDYCAR RACE WEEKEND AUGUST 4-6, 2023
94FM The Fish Added as Presenting Partner for Sunday Morning Praise StageNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Machine Music City Grand Prix announces entire musical lineup for Nashville’s INDYCar race weekend August 4-6, 2023. Big Machine Label Group artists Danielle Bradbery and Tiera Kennedy and rising country artist Tezza have been added to the iHeartRadio Stage, rounding out the hit-driven talent performing in the fan zone throughout the day each day.
The NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend takes place August 4-6, 2023 in downtown Nashville. Ticket packages are still available for the must-see events bringing sound & speed to Nashville.
Previously announced, Big Machine Label Group, former Florida Georgia Line front man Brian Kelly has been added to the Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday Tribute Concert all-star lineup with Vince Neil, Chris Janson and Gavin Degraw while Superstar Flo Rida will headline the Saturday night concert on the Zyn Main Stage as part of the third annual event.
Additionally, 94FM The Fish joins as the presenting partner for the Sunday morning Praise Stage. Beginning at 9am on Sunday, August 6th in the Fan Zone, Jay DeMarcus (formerly of Rascal Flatts) will host an inspiring morning of music including Contemporary Christian hitmakers Jason Crabb, Consumed By Fire, Cade Thompson, and Iveth Luna presented by Red Street Records.
"It has always been our goal to build strong relationships that allow us to forge great partnerships! It’s not just about doing transactional business. We are excited to partner the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to promote a Sunday morning CCM concert experience. This allows FISH listeners to further engage with an incredible event right here in Nashville. Serving our listeners and our partners is what we get really excited about!" states Jayme Summer, Program Director, The Fish.
Music programming will complement the race programming across the 3-day event weekend. The action-packed, three-day festival weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks.
FREEDOM FRIDAY August 4
9:30 AM – Gates Open
9:30 AM - TEZZA (iHeartRadio Stage)
10:00 AM–TRANS AM SERIES Practice P1
10:45 AM – Jillian Cardarelli (iHeartRadio Stage)
11:30 PM – SRO GT AMERICA Practice P1
12:00 PM – ZOEE (iHeartRadio Stage)
12:05 PM – SRO GR CUP Practice P1
1:00 PM – TRANS AM SERIES Practice P2
1:30 PM – Connor McCutcheon (iHeartRadio Stage)
1:50 PM – INDY NXT Practice P1
3:00 PM– American Blonde (iHeartRadio Stage)
3:00 PM – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice P1
4:15 PM – Ryan Griffin (iHeartRadio Stage)
4:30 PM – STADIUM SUPER TRUCKS Practice / Qualifying
5:30 PM– Special Guest (iHeartRadio Stage)
6:05pm – SRO GT AMERICA Practice P2
7:00 PM – Wesley Mortgage FREEDOM FRIDAY TRIBUTE CONCERT featuring Brian Kelley (Florida-Georgia Line), Chris Janson, Vince Neil (Motley Crue), Gavin Degraw, and other special guests featuring Sixwire. (Zyn Main Stage)
9:30 PM – Track/Gates Close
RACE DAY Saturday, August 5
7:00 AM-REGISTRATION "Music City Miles & Memories" Bike/Walk/Ride/Ruck with Memories of Honor
OR ONLINE https://www.musiccitymilesandmemories.com
8:00 AM - "Music City Miles & Memories" Bike/Walk/Ride/Ruck with Memories of Honor
8:30 AM – Gates Open
9:00 AM-INDY NXT PRACTICE
9:00 AM – Neon Union (iHeartRadio Stage)
9:40 AM – Tiera Kennedy (iHeartRadio Stage)
10:00 AM – NTT INDYCAR SERIES PRACTICE P2
11:15 AM – TRANS AM SERIES QUALIFYING
11:30 AM– Frank Ray (iHeartRadio Stage)
12:20 PM – INDY NXT QUALIFYING
12:45 PM – Dillon Carmichael (iHeartRadio Stage)
1:00 PM – NTT INDYCAR Series Qualifying / Firestone Fast 6
2:45 PM – Danielle Bradbery (iHeartRadio Stage)
3:00 PM – Trans Am Race
3:45 PM – Megan Moroney (iHeartRadio Stage)
4:15 PM – SRO GT AMERICA QUALIFYING
4:35 PM – SRO GR CUP QUALIFYING
5:15 PM – NTT INDYCAR SERIES FINAL PRACTICE
6:30 PM– Stadium Super Trucks Race 1
6:45 PM – DJ Hish (Zyn Main Stage)
7:05 PM– FLO RIDA (Zyn Main Stage)
7:15 PM – SRO GR Cup Race 1
7:55 PM – SRO GT America Race 1
9:30 PM – Track/Gates Close
NTT INDYCAR SERIES Sunday, August 6
7:30am – Gates Open
8:00am – Exotic Car Show (Zyn Main Stage)
9:00am – Red Street Records Presents Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb, Consumed By Fire, Cade Thompson & Iveth Luna (Praise Stage)
9:05am – INDY NXT Race
10:05am – NTT INDYCAR Series Pre-Race Ceremonies
10:15am – Mae Estes (iHeartRadio Stage)
11:30am – NTT INDYCAR Series Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
2:00pm – Tim Dugger (iHeartRadio Stage)
2:30pm – Stadium Super Trucks Race 2
3:20pm – SRO GT America Race 2
4:10pm – SRO GR Cup Race 2
6:00pm – Track/Gates Close
**ALL TIMES TENTATIVE / SUBJECT TO CHANGE
The action-packed, three-day festival weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks.
Starting at $139.00 per person, fans can choose a 3-day package to immerse themselves into Music City’s premier festival of racing and music.
Due to popular demand, the NETJETS Club RPM presented by Flatrock Motorclub tickets, the most premium experience, will accommodate more guests in 2023. Located on Turn 3, it has dynamic views, air conditioning, and all-day premium food and beverages. Club RPM has sold out quickly in the past. A limited number of tickets are available now during the initial ticket on-sale. In addition, the event added Turn 9 Club, a new all-inclusive experience with incredible views of the most action-packed corner and its own private grandstand, air-conditioned tented area, and food and beverage included all day.
options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets. Other premium hospitality options can be purchased by calling (615) 270-8705 or via email at tickets@musiccitygp.com.
Tickets for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix are digital, and all fans must adhere to the Nissan Stadium rules and regulations, including the clear bag policy. For a complete list of FAQs on ticketing and race weekend policies, please visit www.musiccitygp.com.
*Please note all above ticket pricing is per person and does not include ticket fees.
Kim Dettwiller Burton
Team Strategies
+1 6153305656
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook