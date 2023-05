94FM The Fish Added as Presenting Partner for Sunday Morning Praise Stage

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Big Machine Music City Grand Prix announces entire musical lineup for Nashville’s INDYCar race weekend August 4-6, 2023. Big Machine Label Group artists Danielle Bradbery and Tiera Kennedy and rising country artist Tezza have been added to the iHeartRadio Stage, rounding out the hit-driven talent performing in the fan zone throughout the day each day.The NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend takes place August 4-6, 2023 in downtown Nashville. Ticket packages are still available for the must-see events bringing sound & speed to Nashville.Previously announced, Big Machine Label Group, former Florida Georgia Line front man Brian Kelly has been added to the Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday Tribute Concert all-star lineup with Vince Neil, Chris Janson and Gavin Degraw while Superstar Flo Rida will headline the Saturday night concert on the Zyn Main Stage as part of the third annual event.Additionally, 94FM The Fish joins as the presenting partner for the Sunday morning Praise Stage. Beginning at 9am on Sunday, August 6th in the Fan Zone, Jay DeMarcus (formerly of Rascal Flatts) will host an inspiring morning of music including Contemporary Christian hitmakers Jason Crabb, Consumed By Fire, Cade Thompson, and Iveth Luna presented by Red Street Records."It has always been our goal to build strong relationships that allow us to forge great partnerships! It’s not just about doing transactional business. We are excited to partner the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to promote a Sunday morning CCM concert experience. This allows FISH listeners to further engage with an incredible event right here in Nashville. Serving our listeners and our partners is what we get really excited about!" states Jayme Summer, Program Director, The Fish.Music programming will complement the race programming across the 3-day event weekend. The action-packed, three-day festival weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks.FREEDOM FRIDAY August 49:30 AM – Gates Open9:30 AM - TEZZA (iHeartRadio Stage)10:00 AM–TRANS AM SERIES Practice P110:45 AM – Jillian Cardarelli (iHeartRadio Stage)11:30 PM – SRO GT AMERICA Practice P112:00 PM – ZOEE (iHeartRadio Stage)12:05 PM – SRO GR CUP Practice P11:00 PM – TRANS AM SERIES Practice P21:30 PM – Connor McCutcheon (iHeartRadio Stage)1:50 PM – INDY NXT Practice P13:00 PM– American Blonde (iHeartRadio Stage)3:00 PM – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice P14:15 PM – Ryan Griffin (iHeartRadio Stage)4:30 PM – STADIUM SUPER TRUCKS Practice / Qualifying5:30 PM– Special Guest (iHeartRadio Stage)6:05pm – SRO GT AMERICA Practice P27:00 PM – Wesley Mortgage FREEDOM FRIDAY TRIBUTE CONCERT featuring Brian Kelley (Florida-Georgia Line), Chris Janson, Vince Neil (Motley Crue), Gavin Degraw, and other special guests featuring Sixwire. (Zyn Main Stage)9:30 PM – Track/Gates CloseRACE DAY Saturday, August 57:00 AM-REGISTRATION "Music City Miles & Memories" Bike/Walk/Ride/Ruck with Memories of HonorOR ONLINE https://www.musiccitymilesandmemories.com 8:00 AM - "Music City Miles & Memories" Bike/Walk/Ride/Ruck with Memories of Honor8:30 AM – Gates Open9:00 AM-INDY NXT PRACTICE9:00 AM – Neon Union (iHeartRadio Stage)9:40 AM – Tiera Kennedy (iHeartRadio Stage)10:00 AM – NTT INDYCAR SERIES PRACTICE P211:15 AM – TRANS AM SERIES QUALIFYING11:30 AM– Frank Ray (iHeartRadio Stage)12:20 PM – INDY NXT QUALIFYING12:45 PM – Dillon Carmichael (iHeartRadio Stage)1:00 PM – NTT INDYCAR Series Qualifying / Firestone Fast 62:45 PM – Danielle Bradbery (iHeartRadio Stage)3:00 PM – Trans Am Race3:45 PM – Megan Moroney (iHeartRadio Stage)4:15 PM – SRO GT AMERICA QUALIFYING4:35 PM – SRO GR CUP QUALIFYING5:15 PM – NTT INDYCAR SERIES FINAL PRACTICE6:30 PM– Stadium Super Trucks Race 16:45 PM – DJ Hish (Zyn Main Stage)7:05 PM– FLO RIDA (Zyn Main Stage)7:15 PM – SRO GR Cup Race 17:55 PM – SRO GT America Race 19:30 PM – Track/Gates CloseNTT INDYCAR SERIES Sunday, August 67:30am – Gates Open8:00am – Exotic Car Show (Zyn Main Stage)9:00am – Red Street Records Presents Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb, Consumed By Fire, Cade Thompson & Iveth Luna (Praise Stage)9:05am – INDY NXT Race10:05am – NTT INDYCAR Series Pre-Race Ceremonies10:15am – Mae Estes (iHeartRadio Stage)11:30am – NTT INDYCAR Series Big Machine Music City Grand Prix2:00pm – Tim Dugger (iHeartRadio Stage)2:30pm – Stadium Super Trucks Race 23:20pm – SRO GT America Race 24:10pm – SRO GR Cup Race 26:00pm – Track/Gates Close**ALL TIMES TENTATIVE / SUBJECT TO CHANGEThe action-packed, three-day festival weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks.Starting at $139.00 per person, fans can choose a 3-day package to immerse themselves into Music City’s premier festival of racing and music.Due to popular demand, the NETJETS Club RPM presented by Flatrock Motorclub tickets, the most premium experience, will accommodate more guests in 2023. Located on Turn 3, it has dynamic views, air conditioning, and all-day premium food and beverages. Club RPM has sold out quickly in the past. A limited number of tickets are available now during the initial ticket on-sale. In addition, the event added Turn 9 Club, a new all-inclusive experience with incredible views of the most action-packed corner and its own private grandstand, air-conditioned tented area, and food and beverage included all day.options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets . Other premium hospitality options can be purchased by calling (615) 270-8705 or via email at tickets@musiccitygp.com.Tickets for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix are digital, and all fans must adhere to the Nissan Stadium rules and regulations, including the clear bag policy. For a complete list of FAQs on ticketing and race weekend policies, please visit www.musiccitygp.com *Please note all above ticket pricing is per person and does not include ticket fees.