VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Skyphos Industries

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Skyphos Industries has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $48 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Blacksburg, Va., Skyphos Industries is developing a patented micro-3D printer (u3DP) capable of meeting new market requirements for microfluidics (uF), Lab on a Chip (LOC), and other specialty micro-devices that normally require semiconductor technology to fabricate. By combining ultra-small resolutions with the agility of 3D printing, Skyphos is enabling companies in the biotech industry to fast-track discoveries, prototyping, and production at critical points along their product development path. Skyphos’ technology enables on-demand design changes, bypasses months of development time, and lowers high price tags. Because the materials are the same throughout the development pathway, the Skyphos-enabled process eliminates re-testing, recalibrating, and redesign that happens when moving to hot embossing and injection molding. Skyphos has also received funding from VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners.

“The CCF grant from VIPC is a big win for us,” said Elliot McAllister, founder of Skyphos Industries. “Skyphos offers the gold-standard for lab-on-a-chip production with a radically different, faster, and more agile process than outdated methods like molding PDMS by hand. With this funding, Skyphos will improve on our already award-winning technology. The grant will be used to expand our micro-printing line from a 4K to an 8K platform, analogous to improved picture size and definition in home theaters. For our customers, it’s a game-changer. It means our new printers will be able to make larger parts with the extreme resolutions that our customers require.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Skyphos Industries,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. 3D printing technologies are disrupting many industries, and Skyphos is a leader in leveraging 3D printing to transform the manufacturing of microfluidics devices. Skyphos is reducing expenses and long lead times inherent in the outdated mold and stamp-based processes.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $75,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. | VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.