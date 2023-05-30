SAVI and Sonance Partner to Deliver a Seamless Audio Integration Experience for Commercial Dealers
The distribution partnership offers a streamlined, one-stop shop for world-class commercial audio installations.
Whether dealers are starting new projects or scaling existing locations, our partnership will significantly improve the end-to-end integration experience.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVI, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control, automation, and management solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Sonance. Bringing together two of the most innovative names in the industry, the collaboration delivers a comprehensive, one-stop solution for immersive audio in commercial applications. With the full line of Professional Series Speakers now available through SAVI, integrators have access to pro-quality audio with modern aesthetics, enhanced sonic performance, and simplified integration across all form factors.
SAVI and Sonance work together to completely streamline the programming and installation experience, making it easier, faster, and more cost-effective than ever. Sonance's sleek line of professional speakers, combined with SAVI's revolutionarily simple audio configuration process, creates an all-in-one HiFi-quality audio experience.
"The SAVI Sonance partnership is a natural fit," said SAVI CEO John Dorsey. "With features like Sonance EQ profiles built into our DSP.One, we provide a vastly simplified programming experience, while Sonance delivers streamlined installation without sacrificing power or style. Whether dealers are starting new projects or scaling existing locations, our partnership will significantly improve the end-to-end integration experience."
"Partnering with SAVI gives commercial dealers access to a compelling, all-in-one, ready-to-deploy audio system," said Michael Bridwell, Vice President of Commercial Sales at Sonance. "Our collaboration will generate premier audio experiences and unlock new business opportunities for dealers while reducing both time and costs."
Available in in-ceiling, pendant, and surface mount speakers, Sonance Professional Series Speakers paired with the SAVI 3 control, management, and automation solution, are ideal for sports entertainment, hotels, restaurants, corporate offices, casinos, or any environment requiring high-quality 70V, 100V, or 8-ohm loudspeakers. SAVI 3, SAVI Hardware, and Sonance Professional Series Speakers are available for immediate purchase through the SAVI Store or through Certified SAVI 3 Dealers. To find a SAVI Dealer near you or to become a Certified SAVI 3 Dealer, please visit www.hellosavi.com.
About SAVI
Established in 2011, SAVI is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution focused on delivering immersive experiences to the end-user and their customers. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful hardware line and user interface software that streamline programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI's hardware, operating system, and UI software are available through dealers. For more information, visit www.hellosavi.com.
