Provincial Fire Ban Lifted

CANADA, May 24 - Released on May 24, 2023

Due to recent rainfall and cooler weather, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is lifting the provincial fire ban that has been in place since May 16, 2023. The ban had applied to all Crown lands, provincial parks and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District north of Highway 16.

Some municipalities and provincial parks continue to experience a high fire risk, as the area north of Churchill did not get widespread heavy rains. Provincial parks in this area will potentially retain local fire or burn restrictions.

It is up to each municipality to rescind or modify a fire ban that has been issued at a local level. The SPSA continues to encourage all municipalities to examine the fire risk in their local area and reminds the public to practice fire safety.

Residents, including those in northern municipality hamlets north of the Churchill, can get current fire ban information from the municipal fire ban map and the latest fire risk map at saskpublicsafety.ca.

Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 911 or contact their closest SPSA Protection Area office.

Established in 2017, the SPSA is a Treasury Board Crown Corporation responsible for emergency management, Sask911, SaskAlert, the Civic Addressing Registry, Provincial Disaster Assistance Program, wildfire management and fire safety.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kara SlobodzianSaskatchewan Public Safety AgencyReginaPhone: 306-798-0094Email: media.spsa@gov.sk.ca