In Kenya, women in formal employment are entitled to three months maternity leave with full pay through employer liability. However, this only covers about 6% of women leaving the rest without any protection against income loss after giving birth and prematurely return to work putting their health and that of their children at risk.
You just read:
Maternity cash benefit for women in Kenya's informal economy - a call to action
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.