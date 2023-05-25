Virtual StrongBox Collaborates with Jack Henry on Digital Vault and Document Exchange Plugin
Banks and Credit Unions on the Banno platform can offer accountholders secure storage with built-in secure file exchange inside their online banking platform
The Digital Toolkit enabled us to develop a secure connection to our platform and build a custom card for our client. Banno provided web and mobile development platforms that made our QA testing easy.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte, NC, May 25, 2023 – Virtual StrongBox, a leading secure digital vault platform provider for financial institutions, announced today that its consumer-facing and business banking digital vault platform is now accessible through the Jack HenryTM digital banking platform. First Bank & Trust Company ($3.1B in Abingdon, VA) is the first Banno client to deploy the solution.
Virtual StrongBox leveraged the Banno Digital ToolkitTM, the same set of APIs the Banno Digital PlatformTM is built on, to embed its technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions. Access to Jack Henry’s API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled Virtual StrongBox to integrate directly into the digital banking platform, providing a seamless banking experience. This integration contributes to Jack Henry’s growing ecosystem of over 850 fintechs, providing approximately 8,000 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their accountholders.
Virtual StrongBox’s digital vault platform allows consumers and business accountholders to securely store sensitive documents and files with their trusted financial institutions. The platform then transforms the file exchange experience and enables the secure exchange of Personally Identifiable Information between the end user and the financial institution. Regardless of size, documents and folders seamlessly move between the end users’ digital vault and the organization’s larger digital vault without leaving their encrypted state.
“The Banno Digital Toolkit enabled VSB to develop a secure connection to our digital vault platform and build a custom dashboard card for First Bank & Trust Company. Banno provided both web and mobile development platforms to test with,” said Lenny Giambalvo, Chief Technology and Product Officer of Virtual StrongBox. “Both were extremely helpful in the QA and client testing of the VSB/Banno integration. VSB successfully launched our digital vault plugin in May 2023.”
About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®
Jack Henry TM (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.
About Virtual StrongBox
Virtual StrongBox, Inc. is a leading private cloud secure digital vault platform that enables the collection, protection and exchange of sensitive data and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for financial service firms. The Company’s patents, security and private cloud infrastructure solve the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) risk considerations in file exchange and transform the secure file exchange experience with an easy-to-use, responsive design. To Learn More, visit www.virtualstrongbox.com/products/digital-vault
