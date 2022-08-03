Virtual StrongBox Provides Secure Digital Vault Through Alkami Digital Banking Platform
Data-security expert’s storage and exchange platform enables innovation in the Financial Services industry
With the new normal, where contactless banking is expected, digital consumers are driving the need for financial institutions to transform their manual process for sharing documents with each other”UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced a partnership with Virtual StrongBox, a leading secure digital vault platform provider for financial institutions. Through the new partnership, Alkami customers can offer a secure digital vault, with file exchange capabilities, inside their digital banking platform.
— Stephen Bohanon, co-founder, Chief Strategy & Product Officer of Alkami
Virtual StrongBox is designed by bankers with the highest levels of security banks and credit unions need and the convenience that digital consumers and business users expect. The customizable platform specializes in the collection, protection, and exchange of sensitive information for the financial services industry.
Consumers and businesses can stop storing their personal records and sensitive documents in the public cloud and store them with their trusted bank or credit union’s private cloud solution.
The digital vault is designed to keep a record of a consumer’s important life documents and a business’s records in a secure environment. Important documents they need to have handy to recover from disastrous events like hurricanes, floods and fires that destroy their property. Or for storing documents they don’t want someone else to get their hands on, such as identification documents and medical and financial records.
Virtual StrongBox’s platform transforms the digital file exchange experience and enables the secure exchange of PII between the end-user and the financial institution. The platform is a multi-user workspace designed to collect, protect, and securely exchange documents with consumers and business users in any process. Regardless of their size, documents and folders seamlessly move between the end-users’ digital vault and the organization’s larger digital vault without leaving their encrypted state .
“With the new normal where contactless banking is expected, digital consumers are driving the need for financial institutions to transform a traditionally manual process for sharing documents with each other,” said Stephen Bohanon, co-founder, Chief Strategy & Product Officer of Alkami. “Our partnership with Virtual StrongBox enables our financial institution clients to provide their retail and business users with a secure environment to store their records and exchange files inside online and mobile banking.”
“Our patents, security and private cloud infrastructure solve the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) risk considerations in file exchange and transform the digital file exchange experience with an easy-to-use, responsive design,” said Ron Daly, President/CEO of Virtual StrongBox. “Coupling that with Alkami’s platform adds a new level of security and convenience.”
With Virtual StrongBox’s secure platform interface, banks and credit unions can:
● Have a workflow alternative to other collaboration and file exchange services that might not solve FFIEC Risk Considerations
● Provide passwordless upload folders & user access, where document availability never expires
● Transform the digital file exchange experience with an easy-to-use, responsive design
● Eliminate the need for IT involvement in registering users and setting up folders for encrypted file exchange
In addition to the platform’s private cloud infrastructure key features include:
Built-In Virus Checking - Documents are scanned as they are uploaded which flags and blocks suspicious files from the sharing, exchanging, and downloading processes.
Exclusive “My Inbox” Document Delivery - Save time and money by instantly adding documents to a consumer’s or business’s digital vault.
Secure ShareLinks - patented ShareLinks make sharing information and granting access to third parties fast, easy, and secure.
For more information, clients are advised to contact their Alkami representative.
About Virtual StrongBox
Virtual StrongBox, Inc. is a leading private cloud secure digital vault platform that enables the collection, protection and exchange of sensitive data and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for financial service firms. Virtual StrongBox’s software-as-a-service platform was built to protect data the “Financial Institution way.” The company has nearly 300 clients, serving over 6.0 million consumers and business end-users. To Learn More, visit www.virtualstrongbox.com/products/digital-vault
About Alkami
Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening and loan origination, multi-payment fraud prevention, and data analytics and engagement solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.
Media Relations Contacts
Jennifer Cortez
jennifer.cortez@alkami.com
Katie Schimmel
katie@outlookmarketingsrv.com
Ronald M Daly
Virtual StrongBox, Inc.
rdaly@virtualstrongbox.com
Virtual StrongBox Digital Vault Introduction