All Things Judicial Features Interview with Supreme Court of North Carolina Associate Justice Trey Allen

The latest episode of All Things Judicial features an interview with Supreme Court of North Carolina Associate Justice Trey Allen. With Associate Justice Richard Dietz, Allen is one of the two newest members on the Court having been elected in November 2022. On this podcast episode, listeners will get to know Allen who shares about his Robeson County upbringing, educational and professional experiences, and his outlook on his new job of serving as a supreme court justice.

"A lot of thought and a lot of effort is required to be a good justice on our Court," said Allen on the podcast. "I try to bring a sense of my own fallibility, a determination to get it right, and a strong work ethic to the job."

Allen grew up in Robeson County, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 1997, and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Law in 2000.

Following law school, Allen spent more than four years as an officer in the United States Marine Corps which included a deployment to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. After being honorably discharged, Allen returned to North Carolina and clerked for Justice (now Chief Justice) Paul Newby, then worked in private practice with Tharrington Smith LLP in Raleigh.

In 2013, Allen joined the faculty at UNC Chapel Hill’s School of Government, and in 2021, he took leave from the school to serve as General Counsel for the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts.