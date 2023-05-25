Ascendum Solutions Named 2023 Winner of Ohio Business Magazine’s Best Workplaces in Ohio
Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, was recognized as a 2023 winner of Ohio Business Magazine’s Best Workplaces in Ohio.
We are honored and grateful to be acknowledged as one of the Best Workplaces in Ohio. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees.”CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, was recognized as a 2023 winner of Ohio Business Magazine’s Best Workplaces in Ohio in the Companies with more than 200 employees category. The winners were announced in the Summer Edition of the magazine published on May 24, 2023.
— Ascendum President and CEO Kris Nair
Ohio companies that exhibit outstanding cultures and employee connections are celebrated by the Best Workplaces in Ohio award. A committee of business leaders selected the 2023 winners for demonstrating exceptional workplace cultures, benefits packages, work/life balance, and interactions within their local communities.
"We are honored and grateful to be acknowledged as one of the Best Workplaces in Ohio. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, who bring their best selves to work each day,” said Ascendum President and CEO Kris Nair. “We truly believe that our people are our greatest asset, and we are committed to fostering a workplace culture that enables everyone to flourish. We extend our sincere thanks to our employees as well as the judges of this award for acknowledging the value of our efforts."
According to Ohio Business Magazine, this year’s winners showed a serious commitment to the betterment of their employees and the communities they reside in.
Ascendum is rapidly growing and hiring
Ascendum is growing rapidly and looking for out-of-the-box thinkers, innovators, and creative minds to join our team. If you’re searching for a company that inspires you to grow and produce your best work, explore our current openings on LinkedIn or our Careers Page.
About Ascendum Solutions
Recognized by Fast Company as a 2021-2022 Best Workplace for Innovators, Ascendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solution based outcomes that enrich our clients’ customer experiences and business operations. Our clients come to us for our creativity, our collaboration, and our approach for prototyping new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.
From custom software development and design-led engineering to intuitive interfaces and sourcing top talent, Ascendum’s creative global team of tech strategists, experience designers, full stack developers, data engineers, and recruiters act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change and elevating our clients’ digital transformation strategies.
Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures with worldwide offices in the US, India, London, and Australia. For more information, visit www.Ascendum.com.
