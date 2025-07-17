IT Problem Solvers We Guide Our Customers Through Every Step Enabling enterprises with expert IT business solutions is what we do. Our team of trusted advisors and collaborative DNA set us apart. CenterGrid Partners with Bolt Graphics to Deliver Game-Changing Zeus GPU Cloud Capability.

Existing hardware simply isn’t built for what today’s creative cloud pipelines demand.” — Chris Beard, COO of CenterGrid

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CenterGrid , a leader in cloud-based virtual studio solutions, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Bolt Graphics , the creators of the revolutionary Zeus GPU. This next-generation GPU architecture delivers up to 10x faster cloud rendering speeds at 4K 120 fps, with an unprecedented 2TB of RAM per GPU. This sets a new bar for real-time path tracing, physics simulations, cloud VFX, and high-performance virtual studios.CenterGrid COO Chris Beard has been outspoken about the rising costs and limitations of traditional GPU infrastructure. The new partnership represents a decisive move toward a new, future-proof solution.“Our clients don’t need another incremental upgrade, they need a clean break. Massive 3D scenes, complex simulations, virtual production workflows. Existing hardware simply isn’t built for what today’s creative cloud pipelines demand. This partnership gives us a disruptive, future-proof path forward, and we’re proud to be part of what comes next for Virtual Studio Cloud Workstations.”The Bolt collaboration positions CenterGrid as one of the first cloud providers to invest in the next wave of GPU infrastructure giving artists, studios, and creators unprecedented rendering power accessible from anywhere in the world.Key Zeus GPU highlights include:• Real-Time Path Tracing: Real-time rendering of complex scenes at 4K 120 fps — no local hardware required.• Up to 2TB RAM per GPU: Load entire production assets into GPU memory, eliminating disk bottlenecks.• Massive Cloud-Scale Flexibility: High-bandwidth, multi-node rendering sessions built for cloud-native virtual production.Darwesh Singh, CEO, CTO and Founder at Bolt had this to add:“We created Zeus and Glowstick because we saw the time-consuming workarounds creators were having to come up with to tell their stories and the financial burden it was placing on them. We think technology should help creators make whatever they want, not limit their creativity because the hardware can’t handle their ideas. We’re proud to partner with CenterGrid because they work with creators everyday and understand the problems they face with legacy hardware.”For more information, visit www.centergrid.com or contact:Press Contacts:Jill MuellerCMOBolt Graphicsjill.mueller@bolt.graphics

